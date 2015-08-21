A home of 1000 angles

Homewood estate is one of Surrey's most recognisable properties. Completed in 1939 by British modernist architect Patrick Gwynne, the house stands as one of the only substantial pre-war modernist homes with continuity and contents. Gwynne occupied the home from its first completion until his death, and in 1999 gifted it to the National Trust with stipulations it be occupied by a family, and regularly open to the public. The home was updated often and includes designs from the 1930's, 1950's, and 1970's. The estate was Gwynne's magnum opus, his architectural office, and a portfolio of all he achieved during his illustrious and highly regarded career. Gwynne worked right up until his death in 2003, developing designs for a new house within Homewood Estate's grounds. The house was conceived as a project to generate an income for the Trust, and was named Studio Cottage.

Studio Cottage is based upon the ground floor footprint that Gwynne had designed before his death. Thanks to the team at Chaudhuri Architects, the dwelling has been lovingly brought to life with care and attention to detail. Liaising with the clients, a young couple with three young children, Chaudhuri worked with the existing plan, softened the strong geometry of the octagon shaped buildings, and added a basement level. The result is a stunningly unique residence that continues Gwynne's legacy. Moreover, the project won an architectural award in 2013, noting its sophistication and design. If you would like to take a peek inside this intriguing project, check out the images below, and tour this stylish abode with homify.