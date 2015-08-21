A home of 1000 angles

Homewood estate is one of Surrey's most recognisable properties. Completed in 1939 by British modernist architect Patrick Gwynne, the house stands as one of the only substantial pre-war modernist homes with continuity and contents. Gwynne occupied the home from its first completion until his death, and in 1999 gifted it to the National Trust with stipulations it be occupied by a family, and regularly open to the public. The home was updated often and includes designs from the 1930's, 1950's, and 1970's. The estate was Gwynne's magnum opus, his architectural office, and a portfolio of all he achieved during his illustrious and highly regarded career. Gwynne worked right up until his death in 2003, developing designs for a new house within Homewood Estate's grounds. The house was conceived as a project to generate an income for the Trust, and was named Studio Cottage.
Studio Cottage is based upon the ground floor footprint that Gwynne had designed before his death. Thanks to the team at Chaudhuri Architects, the dwelling has been lovingly brought to life with care and attention to detail. Liaising with the clients, a young couple with three young children, Chaudhuri worked with the existing plan, softened the strong geometry of the octagon shaped buildings, and added a basement level. The result is a stunningly unique residence that continues Gwynne's legacy. Moreover, the project won an architectural award in 2013, noting its sophistication and design. If you would like to take a peek inside this intriguing project, check out the images below, and tour this stylish abode with homify.
Designed to maximise a 360° panorama of the site, the geometry of the building is striking and interesting. The retention of this shape was stipulated by the local authority as a condition for planning approval for the added basement. The basement was a newly designed addition, and because of this, was difficult to obtain approval. The initial reaction of the authority was that the underground floor would be 'over-development' in a piece of Green Belt land, however eventually the architects were able to secure an agreement. The external walls are rendered with a special material, and part of the walls have been clad with softwood battens.
The new basement level includes a large study, an almost fully glazed family room, and space to store the electronics for the home. Maximising natural light, the ceiling has glass panels installed to ensure the area is bright and spacisous.
The kitchen is equipped for 21st century living, and comes complete with all the necessary modern conveniences you would expect from this stylish home. A kitchen island is the central focal point, with a timber breakfast bar, as well as the hanging rangehood, and gas cooktop. A large space, this kitchen is ready for stylish family living, as well as entertaining.
The beauty of this residence is the way the existing octagonal layout has been retained, and combined with contemporary interior decor that not only looks fabulous, but blends different eras into its design. The staircase is surrounded by a glass case, and this leaves the area open, while also providing illumination from the roof light to enter the space. We can also see outside onto the balcony that spans the home, creating an ideal place to enjoy the acre of garden views.
Within the three adjoining octagons, there is an internal courtyard. This space is perfect for nighttime viewing of stars, as well as enjoying all that Homewood Estate has to offer. The space is also ideal for entertaining and provides the basement with bright illumination through abundant glazing.
