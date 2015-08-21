The mews house with a secret

In Knightsbridge, one of the most prestigious London localities, lies the Pont Street Mews. This quiet and attractive street boasts an enviable position close to Harrods, and is a wonderfully private location for a striking mews residence. Pont Street Mews is home to an abundance of charismatic and charming properties, including the opulent abode we are taking a look at today. With help from RBD Architecture & Interiors, the owners of this residence wished to redesign and extend their dwelling. Setting a budget of £1.2m, it is easy to see the standard and level of quality that the architects have achieved. Aimed at a modern family, the newly reconfigured dwelling features a comfortable living space, four bedrooms, internal garage, media room, games room, gymnasium, changing room, and even a golf simulator. Furthermore, this 3,638sqft high-tech home was fitted with the latest scene lighting, home automation, and audio visual systems. Upon sale of this property, the residence achieved one of the highest £/sqft for a mews house in London.
If you would like to take a peek within this luxurious and magnificent property, check out the images below, and tour a striking and sophisticated residence.
The new stylish façade is designed with a white colour scheme. This bright white exterior looks stunning against the dark features such as the roof, and front door. In addition, the planters at the front of the property add a sense of sophistication and look beautifully elegant. The home is large and yet rather unimposing, with a homely and welcoming ambience.
Taking a peek into the garage we are greeted by the black Ferrari that only adds to the elegance and opulence of this home. The garage is more of a room within the house, looking stylish and replete with accessories you would find in living spaces and stylish abodes. The salon style walls greets you as you enter, and the entire space is tiled with small mosaics, looking effortlessly chic.
The entrance hall is perhaps one of the most luxurious spaces within the dwelling. A marble floor is the standout feature of the foyer, and is combined with a chaise longue, chandelier, and plenty of opulent accoutrements.
The staircase is a great example of how to minimise the impact of such a large home fixture. Generally staircases are imposing and can feel as though they clutter the domestic space. In this instance the staircase is compact and has reflective mirror installed to the neighbouring walls, exuding a sense of spaciousness. The timber tones are carried throughout the home, from the built-in joinery, to the internal doors and frames.
For such an opulent and high-tech home, the living areas are surprisingly warm and welcoming. A hospitable vibe emanates throughout, and creates a comforting ambience. An electric ignition gas fireplace heats the room, and emits a warm glow throughout the space. To further the warmth of the home, gold furniture and objet d'art match the aesthetic, and provide a sense of lavishness. Colour schemes include plush creams, as well as white, with rich contrasting tones that evoke sumptuousness.
Entering the master suits and you feel as though you are in a lavish 5-star hotel or retreat. With plenty of soft furnishings, the room feels abundant and tranquil. It is easy to imagine sleeping within this stylish space, which boasts an illuminated bedhead, thick light-cancelling curtains, and a huge king size bed.
No tour would be complete without a look at the cooking space. In this home, the kitchen is a rich aubergine hue with a high gloss finish. Paired with a contrasting sand coloured stone counter, the room is luxurious and well-appointed. Complete with all the necessary fixtures, this kitchen also comes with a built-in LCD television, and high powered rangehood.
Finally, to end the tour, we are taking a look at the luxurious bar. No home is complete without one, and in this instance, the bar is the perfect place to sit and sip some champagne. Surrounded by enough Verve Clicquot to last at least a year, the bar is replete with a marble top, and abundant mirrored finishes. Located within the media room, this space is an ideal accompaniment to the fun of a well-designed cinema space.
