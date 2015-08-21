The mews house with a secret

In Knightsbridge, one of the most prestigious London localities, lies the Pont Street Mews. This quiet and attractive street boasts an enviable position close to Harrods, and is a wonderfully private location for a striking mews residence. Pont Street Mews is home to an abundance of charismatic and charming properties, including the opulent abode we are taking a look at today. With help from RBD Architecture & Interiors, the owners of this residence wished to redesign and extend their dwelling. Setting a budget of £1.2m, it is easy to see the standard and level of quality that the architects have achieved. Aimed at a modern family, the newly reconfigured dwelling features a comfortable living space, four bedrooms, internal garage, media room, games room, gymnasium, changing room, and even a golf simulator. Furthermore, this 3,638sqft high-tech home was fitted with the latest scene lighting, home automation, and audio visual systems. Upon sale of this property, the residence achieved one of the highest £/sqft for a mews house in London.

If you would like to take a peek within this luxurious and magnificent property, check out the images below, and tour a striking and sophisticated residence.