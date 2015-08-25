A home of endless views

As a finalist for the LABC Building Excellence Award, Best Individual Dwelling 2013, this home definitely sets an incredibly high standard for modern coastal dwellings. Located in Crackington Haven, a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), this small village is a true Cornish gem. The owners of this property commissioned The Bazeley Partnership to design a replacement five bedroom home that would sit on their challenging site, located on the side of a steep coastal valley. Inspired by Californian design concepts, the architects brought elements of these project ideas into the final construction of the dwelling.

To check out the interior of this inspiring property, take a gander at the following images below, and get excited about your next coastal holiday or home renovation.