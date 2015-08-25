A home of endless views

As a finalist for the LABC Building Excellence Award, Best Individual Dwelling 2013, this home definitely sets an incredibly high standard for modern coastal dwellings. Located in Crackington Haven, a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), this small village is a true Cornish gem. The owners of this property commissioned The Bazeley Partnership to design a replacement five bedroom home that would sit on their challenging site, located on the side of a steep coastal valley. Inspired by Californian design concepts, the architects brought elements of these project ideas into the final construction of the dwelling.
To check out the interior of this inspiring property, take a gander at the following images below, and get excited about your next coastal holiday or home renovation.
To ensure this large home was in-keeping with the surrounding architectural vernacular and size, the home is sunken into the side of the road. This low positioning means the home gives an impression of a much smaller dwelling, ensuring it sits in context with the other neighbouring houses. Even from this vantage we are able to see that this is a capitvating and alluring home. The sleek white render works well against the grey roof, and is enhanced with timber elements and a tranditional stone wall.
Moving around to the back of the property we see the different building materials that have been used to create a striking coastal property. Stone walls combine with rendered sections, and are effortlessly contrasted by the abundant use of glazing for balustrades and windows. To make the best use of the steep coastal cliff, stairs and a timber deck have been employed. This ensures the view is maximised, and offers a unique space to entertain or relax.
The new contemporary living space is open plan, spacious, and effortlessly stylish. With a large dining alcove, as well as a huge lounge, the room maximises light and its superb view over the ocean. Furniture is comfortable yet stylish, and contrasts well against the white colour scheme. The first floor also boasts a large roof light, which spans the length of the living zone, increasing illumination.
This compact kitchen is a great example of what can be achieved in a relatively small space. The area is tiled, which allows for low-maintenance cleaning. Joinery is white, blending in with the wall hue, and evokes a sense of cleanliness and tranquility. Although the kitchen is compact, it is well-equipped to handle a large volume of cooking, and has all the necessary appliances to cater to a full five bedroom home.
The bedroom is truly a serene space. Effortlessly evoking a sense of calm restfulness, the room is painted in a neutral cream hue, and minimally furnished. Timber floorboards match the timber doors and furniture, while a grey rug softens the area and provides ample space to rest and relax. Also seen here is the ensuite bathroom with luxruious bathtub, perfect for a long hot soak during the colder months.
Throughout the home light is maximised with the use of roof lights and careful placement of windows. Here a normally dark area is bright, due to the smart distribution of downlights and natural light that floods the stairwell from above. All elements of this home have been carefully considered, and this is evident through the homely and sophisticated aesthetic seen in every room of this residence.
