Casual Living by the Sea

Every so often we see a coastal home that truly inspires. One that stands out from the crowd and imparts individuality and a sense of uniqueness. Today on homify we are taking a peek at The Sea House, winner of the 2010 LABC South West Building Excellence Awards for Best Individual Dwelling.

Located in the seaside village of Porth, near Newquay, Cornwall, this home creates a dramatic effect on the surrounding landscape and yet works comfortably with its site, overlooking Porth Beach. Replete with five bedrooms, indoor heated swimming pool, games room, garden room and a host of other leisure spaces, the dwelling is magnificently luxurious. With a stunning cliff top location, the three mono-pitched slate roof elements ensure The Sea House is a memorable architectural experience, astutely designed by The Bazeley Partnership.

To take a look inside this intriguing property, check out the images below and journey into an original coastal residence.

Photography by: Perfect Stays.