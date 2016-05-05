Casual Living by the Sea

Every so often we see a coastal home that truly inspires. One that stands out from the crowd and imparts individuality and a sense of uniqueness. Today on homify we are taking a peek at The Sea House, winner of the 2010 LABC South West Building Excellence Awards for Best Individual Dwelling.
Located in the seaside village of Porth, near Newquay, Cornwall, this home creates a dramatic effect on the surrounding landscape and yet works comfortably with its site, overlooking Porth Beach. Replete with five bedrooms, indoor heated swimming pool, games room, garden room and a host of other leisure spaces, the dwelling is magnificently luxurious. With a stunning cliff top location, the three mono-pitched slate roof elements ensure The Sea House is a memorable architectural experience, astutely designed by The Bazeley Partnership.
To take a look inside this intriguing property, check out the images below and journey into an original coastal residence.
Photography by: Perfect Stays.
The Sea House sits on top of a cliff and is offered beautiful views of the surrounding landscape. The design of the home mirrors a cliff itself with pitched roof elements that have the appearance of smaller structures, allowing the building to sit effortlessly on its site.
The rendered exterior is a white hue that matches well with splatters of bright sea blue, evoking a sense of freedom and tranquility. A dark slate roof adds interest and contrasts against these lighter elements, adding drama and vivacity to the design.
At the rear of the property we glimpse the stylish entertaining space and outdoor courtyard. Bi-fold doors are a feature of the home, allowing the outside 'inside', creating cohesion between the exterior and interior elements.
We can also see the blue painted wall that brings a little seaside charm and charisma to the space, blending extremely well with the large sandstone floor tiles. Large loungers are present for those hot summer days and there is plenty of space for hosting a large or small get-together with friends and family.
From this vantage we are able to see throughout the open plan living spaces that effortlessly connect and create movement within the home. The separate spaces are joined with sliding doors that can be closed for privacy or opened for comfortable family living.
Here the woodburner is stocked with timber, ready for a cosy night ahead. The room is also replete with all the necessary audio visual equipment for an enjoyable experience.
In the master suite we are treated to a view of the outrageously unique bedroom furniture and bespoke living accoutrements. The furniture is a rich timber tone that contrasts against the white colour scheme of the room, ensuring a dramatic and bold impression.
The large bed overlooks a private balcony with sweeping views of the ocean and coastline beyond.
Throughout the home there are unique bathroom areas that inject individuality and interest to the home. This wash space is no exception.
Oozing a little retro glamour, the large bathtub takes centre stage and offers the occupant a luxurious and restful experience. Floor tiles contain up lights and are paired with statement light fittings to ensure a one-of-a-kind bathing experience.
Within the large open plan living space, a custom designed Mark Wilkinson kitchen makes a stylish statement. Utilising a neutral colour palette, the kitchen is complete with lavish amenities and enough storage for a large family.
Stainless steel appliances work well with the dark granite counter tops and country style joinery adds a casually elegant aesthetic.
Throughout the home there are many different split-level living spaces. Here we are taking a closer look at the comfortable informal dining space.
By taking a couple of steps down into the sunken dining zone we immediately feel as though we have entered a separate space, which conversely is still well-connected to the open plan living room. Furniture is individual and comfortable, imparting an effortless homeliness and sense of liveability.
