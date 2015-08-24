An oasis in the suburbs

These days rear extensions are commonplace throughout the UK. Additions in all shapes and sizes help to extend, lengthen, heighten and expand living quarters, providing comfortable and updated accommodation. The reason to extend can vary. Often families find they need extra space for a growing family, or simply want to increase the value of their home. Whatever the reason may be, extending a property can create new and exciting living spaces within any traditional or contemporary home. Here at homify we see some brilliant rear extensions, and we see some substandard extensions. Often one of the biggest problems people encounter is how to combine their home's architectural vernacular with a modern, and differently designed extension. If undertaken with care, an addition can add to the floorplan of a home, and provide much needed space for comfortable living.
For this family in North London, their goal was to replace two previous extensions, and unify the new spaces by opening up the layout of the dwelling. Thankfully they commissioned the astute team at APE Architecture & Design to completely reconfigure their home's rear extension, and provide a newly updated living space.
Today on homify we are taking a look inside this stylish property, check out the images below, and begin planning your next home renovation or refurbishment.
Often rear extensions miss the mark when trying to incorporate a contemporary new design with a heritage home. Luckily for the owners of this house, they commissioned a team of qualified architects to achieve their desired look. This Highbury townhouse has been given a new lease on life, and a fresh start. By reconfiguring a significant portion of the internal walls, the space was able to be opened up and unified. The new rear addition has been extended across the full-width of the home, creating a light-filled and open space.
New clerestory glazing has been added to bring light into the space, and helps to illuminate the informal breakfast bar dining space. We are able to clearly see where structural walls have been removed, and this gives a good sense of how open the area is, compared to its previous layout.
The dining space has been relocated to sit at the front of the rear extension. A large roof light has been installed to bring a sense of space to this dining area. Recessed LED lighting is also seen within this space, illuminating the built-in shelving, and offering mood lighting for nighttime.
In order to fill the area with abundant natural light, a dramatic trapezoidal, triple-glazed, roof light was installed. This roof light replaced the pitched roof of the existing side extension, and allows the space a sense of openness, as well as providing light to the other sections of the open plan living space. We can also see the new storage areas that have been installed into the rear of the extension. This provides a wine storage area, as well as cupboards for linen, and other kitchen/dining accoutrements.
The beautiful new kitchen is the stand out feature of the space. Replete with all the necessary contemporary features that would be expected in a 21st century home, the kitchen is a beautiful custom designed space. Neutral and muted hues are seen throughout, with a light grey chosen for the fitting-free joinery. Stone composite worktops add elegance and sophistication to the room, as well as providing a low-maintenance solution for a busy household. With a simple burst of brightness from the canary yellow daffodils, this space is minimal, graceful, and a perfectly balanced design.
