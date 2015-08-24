An oasis in the suburbs

These days rear extensions are commonplace throughout the UK. Additions in all shapes and sizes help to extend, lengthen, heighten and expand living quarters, providing comfortable and updated accommodation. The reason to extend can vary. Often families find they need extra space for a growing family, or simply want to increase the value of their home. Whatever the reason may be, extending a property can create new and exciting living spaces within any traditional or contemporary home. Here at homify we see some brilliant rear extensions, and we see some substandard extensions. Often one of the biggest problems people encounter is how to combine their home's architectural vernacular with a modern, and differently designed extension. If undertaken with care, an addition can add to the floorplan of a home, and provide much needed space for comfortable living.

For this family in North London, their goal was to replace two previous extensions, and unify the new spaces by opening up the layout of the dwelling. Thankfully they commissioned the astute team at APE Architecture & Design to completely reconfigure their home's rear extension, and provide a newly updated living space.

Today on homify we are taking a look inside this stylish property, check out the images below, and begin planning your next home renovation or refurbishment.