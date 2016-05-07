Almost invisible home extension

Space was a huge dilemma for the owners of this London townhouse. Although their home was liveable, it lacked certain 21st century updates necessary for comfortable modern living. In order to ensure their dwelling would stand the test of time, they contacted the talented professionals at London Building Renovation.

Deciding to undertake a new loft conversion, as well as a updating the ground-floor with a new extension, the home was transformed from bland to brilliant. Utilising glazing throughout the new living spaces, the architectural team were able to create rooms that functioned practically and made use of the abundance of natural light.

To take a tour of this newly updated property, check out the following images below and get inspired to renew and refresh your home's interior!