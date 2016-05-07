Almost invisible home extension

Space was a huge dilemma for the owners of this London townhouse. Although their home was liveable, it lacked certain 21st century updates necessary for comfortable modern living. In order to ensure their dwelling would stand the test of time, they contacted the talented professionals at London Building Renovation.
Deciding to undertake a new loft conversion, as well as a updating the ground-floor with a new extension, the home was transformed from bland to brilliant. Utilising glazing throughout the new living spaces, the architectural team were able to create rooms that functioned practically and made use of the abundance of natural light.
To take a tour of this newly updated property, check out the following images below and get inspired to renew and refresh your home's interior!
From the street the home looks stylishly in-keeping with the neighbourhood's surrounding architectural vernacular. The fresh coat of white paint to the heritage features ensures the home is sophisticated and charming.
Viewing from this angle, we're able to see the new skylights on the roof and this comfortable looking home invites closer inspection…
In this image we're given a look at the new rear extension. The bi-fold doors are a great feature of this construction, helping to increase the livability of the entire home.
Perfect for entertaining, this space opens up the home to natural light and offers connectivity between the garden and the interior domestic zones.
The new loft can be easily seen from the rear of the property. Even though it is a new construction it's surprisingly in-keeping with the adjacent homes and adds to the property's sense of modernity.
Features of this space include the striking bi-fold doors that can be opened on balmy summer nights to make the most of a cool seasonal breeze. As well as the bi-fold door, a glass Juliette balcony has been added to ensure the safety of those occupying the top floor of the home.
On the first-floor we're able to get an idea of the new cooking space that's been installed, as well as the bench style dining table. Roof lights help to illuminate the room with natural light while hanging pendant lights are added to give extra illumination to the living, dining and kitchen.
An olive grey hue was chosen for the joinery, which works especially well with the white subway tiled splashback and rich timber worktop. White walls are used throughout the new rear living space to ensure a sense of space and openness.
The new loft conversion is replete with its own luxurious bathroom. Many would think undertaking a loft conversion would be enough of a challenge but the team at London Building Renovation thought to include a bathroom as well.
A loft's practicality is greatly heightened with a bathroom as it means no unnecessary walking up and down stairs to use the main wash space. Here we are given a look at the bespoke shower, which offers the occupants a modern and functional washroom, making the most of a compact space.
Again the white colour scheme is implemented to ensure the area feels as roomy and comfortable as possible. A dark vanity is employed to create contrast against this white palette, ensuring the space remains interesting.
Finally we tour the top-floor of this new loft conversion, getting a good preview of the space, which effortlessly hosts a double bed.
Soft carpet is laid for a homely feeling, adding a sense of cosiness to the loft space. Perfect as a guest room or a teenager's retreat, the new loft conversion adds extra space to a stylish and lovely townhouse.
Need more ideas for enlarging your home? The see how to: Expand your home without forking out for an extension.