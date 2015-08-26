First class home refurb for demanding London clients

Harrow-on-the-Hill is a highly sought-after area of North west London. Part of the London Borough of Harrow, this affluent district hosts a high proportion of listed buildings with an array of impressive Georgian architecture. One particularly imposing and well-known property within this conservation area is 'Bellevue'.
The owners of this striking residence wished to make considerable home improvements to the exterior and interior of their dwelling, so commissioned the renovation experts at London Building Renovation to help realise their ambitions. Undertaking significant refurbishment of the lower ground-floor accommodation, London Building Renovation were able to completely overhaul and redesign all exterior elevations. After 13 months With a team of 20, Bellevue was completed.
Today on homify we're taking you on a tour one of Harrow's finest properties. Check out the images below and enjoy looking around this sophisticated home!
London Building Renovation developed a complete concept for how the exterior should look when complete. It was thanks to their design ideas that the dwelling was given a loving (and at times painstakingly thorough) overhaul.
The original brickwork to the base of the home was restored and repointed, while the front render was improved. Down pipes were removed and the fascia renewed for a fresh and updated aesthetic. Numerous improvements were made, including new cills in Portland stone, replaced brick arches, complete repointing to all brickwork, poor brickwork removal, and removal of all render to the side elevation. The chimneys were restored and re-built, as well as roof slates being changed from artificial to natural.
The result of this complete overhaul is impressive and the home now looks clean, sharp and sympathetic to its original state.
This space is a great illustration of how to create a comfortable country vibe within your city home. Furnishings are no less opulent, however, certain rustic charm is achieved through the use of wallpaper and sturdy timber furniture.
The colour scheme is light and bright, evoking a sense of modernity, while ensuring continuity throughout. Lighting is one of the most important features of this newly updated interior. LED lights are seen under and within the kitchen spaces, creating a soft and welcoming mood.
In this space it's easy to see how the designers and architects have combined older elements with new features, thereby ensuring the home is fit for 21st century living.
A rustic dining table sits adjacent the new sleek kitchen space, while the living room is replete with contemporary seating and all the necessary mod cons.
The original staircase was sagging quite badly and was saved from destruction thanks to a salvage operation. The balustrade has been fully reconditioned and now works effortlessly within the space. The timber handrail has been fastened correctly and the stairs fully repaired.
We can also see the landing, which is beautifully designed with a built-in seat. This area works wonderfully to provide a space to sit, rest, read or simply watch the world go by.
The new interior has been completely dry-lined to prevent any damp problems that often occur in older properties. During this process, wet underfloor heating was also added for comfort.
The staircase has been renovated and now works wonderfully with the white colour scheme, embracing a darker carpet runner that adds contrast to the predominanly neutral space.
One of many bathrooms within the home, this example is a great demonstration of the modernity within the newly updated spaces. Subway style tiling gives the shower space a rich ambience, while the new basin and fittings are contemporary and individual.
Heritage features are seen throughout the property, which have been effortlessly combined with many of the more modern statement elements of the home.
