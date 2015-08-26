First class home refurb for demanding London clients

Harrow-on-the-Hill is a highly sought-after area of North west London. Part of the London Borough of Harrow, this affluent district hosts a high proportion of listed buildings with an array of impressive Georgian architecture. One particularly imposing and well-known property within this conservation area is 'Bellevue'.

The owners of this striking residence wished to make considerable home improvements to the exterior and interior of their dwelling, so commissioned the renovation experts at London Building Renovation to help realise their ambitions. Undertaking significant refurbishment of the lower ground-floor accommodation, London Building Renovation were able to completely overhaul and redesign all exterior elevations. After 13 months With a team of 20, Bellevue was completed.

Today on homify we're taking you on a tour one of Harrow's finest properties. Check out the images below and enjoy looking around this sophisticated home!