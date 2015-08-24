Cambridge's Most Eye-Catching Home

A brilliantly bold blend of textures partnered with a delicately impressive aesthetic ensure this Cambridge home is a daring and heroic reimagination of the suburban villa. Not simply a pretty face, this contemporary dwelling boasts the latest in eco-friendly, solar and energy saving initiatives.

Using less than 15 kWh/sqm for space heating, the house is equivalent to German Passivhaus standards, effectively an ultra-low energy requirement for a freestanding dwelling. Early discussions between the owners of the land, a family of four, and the design team at Mole Architects ensured an inventive and striking residence. Contemporary in its design, the house creates a relationship between the main shingle-clad room at the front of the property and the glass cube that sits behind.

An intriguing and truly unique property, this home won two awards. Firstly, the RIBA East Spirit of Ingenuity Sustainability Award 2010 and the David Urwin Award 2010. Additionally, the dwelling was shortlisted for the Civic Trust Awards in 2009 and was a finalist for the Grand Designs Best New Build 2010.

Check out the images below, and tour this extraordinary and unparalleled sustainable residence.