An Oscar Worthy Home

This stunning new house was not simply designed to observe the drama of its picturesque setting but to be directly in the spotlight. Surrounded by mansions, the house is located in one of Germany's most prestigious suburbs and is home to many of the country's famous faces.
It would seem that being the centre of attention would be a difficult task to achieve but you will soon see that this home demands attention ahead of the rest. Not only is the home beautiful on the outside but there's so much depth and attention to detail to the design.
Let's begin exploring the home, which was designed by Lee-Mir Architects.
On first impression we can appreciate the lavishness of the design—what else would we have expected from the German equivalent of the Hollywood Hills?
With its imposing ultra-modern architecture there is a sense of immensity to the design. The architects have taken advantage of the steep site by embedding the main building into the side of the hill. Wings formed as cantilevers protrude outwards as masses of glass sheets glow warmly in the dusk setting.
With its glistening finishes and generous plan, we are introduced to the interiors in the most spectacular way. The heart of the home is found on the first level and is made up areas of living, lounge, and entertaining. It is a holistic space where the owners and their guest can live the exciting lifestyle we associate with celebrities.
In an open-plan layout it's often difficult to create a sense of openness and provide distinctions between uses, but these aspects have been perfectly coordinated by the perfect choice and positioning of elements by the architects.
Black powder coated metal frames the kitchen and dining areas, offering stunning contrast against the crisp white walls and ceiling. There are small details that make a strong impact here, such as the diversity of lighting that not only illuminates the space brightly but also presents the finishes and architecture in a beautiful way.
A variety of different functions are available to those desiring some outdoor fun. This setting is perfectly suited to the celebrity lifestyle and a warm climate.
A gorgeous timber deck expands across the home and provides an elevated platform above the lawn. Accommodated on the deck is an outdoor lounge, which is perfect for quiet drinks and nibbles. Drawing the attention is the glistening waters of the spa, which will be a popular feature no matter the weather.
A significant amount of work was undertaken to align the ground floor level with the external garden so that movement is fluid and uninterrupted between indoor and outdoor areas.
The landscape architects have created a garden that opens and closes, rises up and down, depending on the topography. A simple Japanese style has been chosen where the emphasis is placed on subtle textures and forms.
We felt it was necessary to take one final look at the exterior before we said goodbye. The home's symmetry and straight-edged aesthetic looks fantastic in the sunshine.
Bordering each face of the exterior are the many full-height glass sheets, which offer panoramic views from each level and room of the home. No matter where the owners are inside, they can always take a moment to look out and embrace their location on top of the world.
