An Oscar Worthy Home

This stunning new house was not simply designed to observe the drama of its picturesque setting but to be directly in the spotlight. Surrounded by mansions, the house is located in one of Germany's most prestigious suburbs and is home to many of the country's famous faces.

It would seem that being the centre of attention would be a difficult task to achieve but you will soon see that this home demands attention ahead of the rest. Not only is the home beautiful on the outside but there's so much depth and attention to detail to the design.

Let's begin exploring the home, which was designed by Lee-Mir Architects.