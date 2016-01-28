A Fashionable Family Home in the Country

Built in the Dutch countryside, this house by De Zwarte Hond features an attractive and clever arrangement of spaces and raw materials. Coming from a traditional agricultural context, it's a surprisingly innovative home that is unlike anything one would expect to find there.
Built on a flat plain amongst rolling hills, the home actually looks like an agriculture barn from a distance. Its distinctive pitched roof looks like any other in the area, however, once you begin to venture closer, there are signs to indicate that the home has something more to show…
As you can see from this perspective, it would be possible for those passing by to mistake the home for a barn or another kind of agricultural building. This home may resemble a barn in form but there is so much more to it than meets the eye.
No matter which perspective one views the home, from there is always something unique that stands out. The architects at De Zwarte Hond brought the look of traditional brickwork and juxtaposed it against modern elements of timber cladding and a stark white render.
Just take a look at the amazing entrance point! We love how the timber cladding encloses us. Here, as with the rest of the home, the landscape is a major feature, with the eye being drawn naturally to the nature beyond. With such exciting design at the entrance, it makes you want to know what's going on inside…
In the communal zone, we love how each element is a strong statement on its own but, when combined, they play off of each other to create something completely new and innovative. For example, notice how the stark whiteness of the walls and ceiling combines with the organic and natural look of the wooden flooring.
The architects have made sure to introduce nature by placing different types of pot plants into the space. All around the room there are many types of plants in unique pots that bring greenery and life into the living spaces.
In the kitchen windows are positioned to ensure those cooking can benefit from working in natural sunlight and enjoy views of the nature. A high-gloss finish was applied to the cabinetry, giving the space a striking modernity.
Hidden behind the cabinets are commercial grade appliances, ensuring that the sleekness of the room remains unspoilt. Always a perfect pair, the black stone countertops work wonderfully in contrast with the white.
The departing image of the home is of the main bathroom, which has a stunning black theme. Few bathrooms can pull off having black as the dominant colour but it can look incredible when done right!
Black tiles are laid on both the floor and the walls, creating a dynamic setting for those washing. Countering the black tiles is the huge picture window that brings nature and much needed light into the space. Never mind the neighbours, we think it would be amazing to shower each morning with this view on show!
