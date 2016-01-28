A Fashionable Family Home in the Country

Built in the Dutch countryside, this house by De Zwarte Hond features an attractive and clever arrangement of spaces and raw materials. Coming from a traditional agricultural context, it's a surprisingly innovative home that is unlike anything one would expect to find there.

Built on a flat plain amongst rolling hills, the home actually looks like an agriculture barn from a distance. Its distinctive pitched roof looks like any other in the area, however, once you begin to venture closer, there are signs to indicate that the home has something more to show…