Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​10 everyday home habits that are costing you money

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Just because you’re used to doing something doesn’t mean that it’s the best course of action – or that you can’t change it. And when it comes to today’s economic climate, we all need to do our parts to stretch our budgets a bit, right? 

Ever wondered how you can save some money around your home (and we don’t mean by shopping less)? Take a look at these 10 habits (that most of us are guilty of) that are costing you more money than you realise…

1. Leaving the tap running while you busy yourself with something else – water is precious!

Home Staging en el piso de Silvia en Galicia, CCVO Design and Staging CCVO Design and Staging Modern kitchen White
CCVO Design and Staging

CCVO Design and Staging
CCVO Design and Staging
CCVO Design and Staging

2. Leaving the TV on when nobody’s watching. Why would you waste electricity and money like that?

Apartamento Jardins, Arquitetura Juliana Fabrizzi Arquitetura Juliana Fabrizzi Multimedia roomFurniture
Arquitetura Juliana Fabrizzi

Arquitetura Juliana Fabrizzi
Arquitetura Juliana Fabrizzi
Arquitetura Juliana Fabrizzi

3. It’s common leaving a fan on during a hot day, but at least switch it off when leaving the room.

Casa CP78, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

4. Doing laundry is crucial, of course, but wait until you have a full load so you can save both electricity and water.

Дизайн однокомнатной квартиры., Александра Петропавловская Александра Петропавловская Scandinavian style bathroom
Александра Петропавловская

Александра Петропавловская
Александра Петропавловская
Александра Петропавловская

5. See if you can re-use the water from your shower/bath for other purposes, like flushing the toilet or watering the garden.

Mhondoro, een Lodge in Zuid-Afrika, All-In Living All-In Living Modern bathroom
All-In Living

All-In Living
All-In Living
All-In Living

6. Why would you leave the lights on when you’re not even home?

Contadero Decor, Mexico City 2011, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Eclectic style bedroom
Erika Winters® Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Keeping your fridge full (even with pitchers of water) can help it regulate the temperature inside and not use as much electricity on empty space.

B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Modern kitchen
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

8. If you must leave the porch light on for security reasons, at least opt for lights with lower wattage.

Casa Artigas, Artigas Arquitectos Artigas Arquitectos Rustic style windows & doors
Artigas Arquitectos

Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos

9. Use a hose gun when watering your garden, giving you control over the amount (and direction) of your watering and saving water by only using what you need.

Residenza privata 3, Ignazio Buscio Architetto Ignazio Buscio Architetto
Ignazio Buscio Architetto

Ignazio Buscio Architetto
Ignazio Buscio Architetto
Ignazio Buscio Architetto

10. Switch off that bathroom light when not in use – it’s as easy as that!

ランドマークになる家 ／ zuiun, zuiun建築設計事務所 ／ 株式会社 ZUIUN zuiun建築設計事務所 ／ 株式会社 ZUIUN Modern bathroom
zuiun建築設計事務所　／　株式会社　ZUIUN

zuiun建築設計事務所　／　株式会社　ZUIUN
zuiun建築設計事務所　／　株式会社　ZUIUN
zuiun建築設計事務所　／　株式会社　ZUIUN

Speaking of saving water, let’s see how to go about Fixing your annoying leaky shower.

6 ideas for a cosy lounge
In what other ways can we save electricity, water and money around the house?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks