​The 6 biggest mistakes we make in the kitchen

Cleaning the kitchen is often taught to us by our parents, who in turn learned it from theirs. But even though the advice comes from a good place, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the end results are correct.
The reason for this is because new technologies and products are constantly being introduced into our modern environments, and what was being used in the kitchen 50+ years ago doesn’t necessarily apply anymore.
Let’s take a look at 6 functions you need to rethink when it comes to working and cleaning in your kitchen…
Using the same wooden board for meats, veggies, fruit and other foods is one of the best ways to transfer harmful bacteria.
We recommend colour-coded cutting boards, with each colour to be used for certain products (i.e. orange for vegetables, red for raw meat, blue for fish and seafood). Of course it’s also vital that these cutting boards are cleaned properly after each use. Clean with hot soapy water to eliminate all harmful bacteria.
Cast iron pans add a certain image to a kitchen, but are you cleaning yours properly? Cast iron pans are different from your average pots and pans and they need to be cleaned as such. Never put these pans in a dishwasher – they need to be washed by hand in warm/hot soapy water.
If any of them have burnt food on the bottom, use baking soda to remove it. And more importantly, always dry your pans thoroughly, as a wet pan left to air dry can rust easily.
Stainless steel can be glimpsed in just about any surface/appliance in the kitchen, from fridges and microwaves to bar stools. But don’t think that a good old bucket with soapy water is enough to clean stainless steel.
Just like wood, stainless steel has a grain, which means you need to apply the cleaning solution only in the direction of the grain. This will ensure that you clean the surface to a wonderful finish.
Most glasses aren’t damaged by your regular dishwasher, but it’s not unusual to notice fine scratches and hazing here and there after putting them through a few dishwashing cycles.
Hazing can be removed with vinegar, but the scratches cannot be erased. For this reason it may be a better option to wash your glassware by hand.
How many of us just throw those spoons, knives and forks into the dishwasher without giving it a second thought? Rather put a bit of effort into the way you stack your cutlery – alternate the direction of each element, especially spoons, to ensure they touch as little as possible, ensuring a much better cleaning job at the end of the day.
Certain knives have no business coming near a dishwasher, especially those with wooden handles, as the harsh chemicals in dishwashing detergents can damage the delicate wooden surfaces. Keep in mind that this can damage the dishwasher itself, particularly if pieces of that wood break off during a cycle. Rather wash these by hand.
