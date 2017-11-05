Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The 6 biggest mistakes we make in the kitchen

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
David Mellor 'Pride' Cutlery, David Mellor David Mellor Dining roomCrockery & glassware
Loading admin actions …

Cleaning the kitchen is often taught to us by our parents, who in turn learned it from theirs. But even though the advice comes from a good place, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the end results are correct. 

The reason for this is because new technologies and products are constantly being introduced into our modern environments, and what was being used in the kitchen 50+ years ago doesn’t necessarily apply anymore. 

Let’s take a look at 6 functions you need to rethink when it comes to working and cleaning in your kitchen…

1. Cutting boards

Kitchen and Dining area designs, Desig9x Studio Desig9x Studio Modern kitchen
Desig9x Studio

Desig9x Studio
Desig9x Studio
Desig9x Studio

Using the same wooden board for meats, veggies, fruit and other foods is one of the best ways to transfer harmful bacteria. 

We recommend colour-coded cutting boards, with each colour to be used for certain products (i.e. orange for vegetables, red for raw meat, blue for fish and seafood). Of course it’s also vital that these cutting boards are cleaned properly after each use. Clean with hot soapy water to eliminate all harmful bacteria.

2. Cast iron pans

cut piece, 暮らすひと暮らすところ 暮らすひと暮らすところ KitchenKitchen utensils Copper/Bronze/Brass Amber/Gold
暮らすひと暮らすところ

暮らすひと暮らすところ
暮らすひと暮らすところ
暮らすひと暮らすところ

Cast iron pans add a certain image to a kitchen, but are you cleaning yours properly? Cast iron pans are different from your average pots and pans and they need to be cleaned as such. Never put these pans in a dishwasher – they need to be washed by hand in warm/hot soapy water. 

If any of them have burnt food on the bottom, use baking soda to remove it. And more importantly, always dry your pans thoroughly, as a wet pan left to air dry can rust easily.

3. Stainless steel

Graef Edelstahlwasserkocher WK 61, Graef Graef KitchenElectronics
Graef

Graef
Graef
Graef

Stainless steel can be glimpsed in just about any surface/appliance in the kitchen, from fridges and microwaves to bar stools. But don’t think that a good old bucket with soapy water is enough to clean stainless steel.

Just like wood, stainless steel has a grain, which means you need to apply the cleaning solution only in the direction of the grain. This will ensure that you clean the surface to a wonderful finish.

4. Glassware in the dishwasher

Handmade Portuguese Diamond Pattern Water Glasses J & M Collections Ltd Dining roomCrockery & glassware
J &amp; M Collections Ltd

Handmade Portuguese Diamond Pattern Water Glasses

J & M Collections Ltd
J &amp; M Collections Ltd
J & M Collections Ltd

Most glasses aren’t damaged by your regular dishwasher, but it’s not unusual to notice fine scratches and hazing here and there after putting them through a few dishwashing cycles. 

Hazing can be removed with vinegar, but the scratches cannot be erased. For this reason it may be a better option to wash your glassware by hand. 

Need a professional touch in your kitchen (or bathroom or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.

5. Spoons in your dishwasher

David Mellor 'Pride' Cutlery David Mellor Dining roomCrockery & glassware
David Mellor

David Mellor 'Pride' Cutlery

David Mellor
David Mellor
David Mellor

How many of us just throw those spoons, knives and forks into the dishwasher without giving it a second thought? Rather put a bit of effort into the way you stack your cutlery – alternate the direction of each element, especially spoons, to ensure they touch as little as possible, ensuring a much better cleaning job at the end of the day.

6. Knives in your dishwasher

DishDrawer(TM) Dishwasher Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd KitchenAccessories & textiles
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd

DishDrawer(TM) Dishwasher

Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd

Certain knives have no business coming near a dishwasher, especially those with wooden handles, as the harsh chemicals in dishwashing detergents can damage the delicate wooden surfaces. Keep in mind that this can damage the dishwasher itself, particularly if pieces of that wood break off during a cycle. Rather wash these by hand. 

Up next: 7 habits to keep your home clean.

​10 everyday home habits that are costing you money
Which of your kitchen-cleaning rituals will you be changing after reading this?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks