​15 ideas to turn your small bedroom into a magazine spread

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Lapa | Decorados, SESSO & DALANEZI SESSO & DALANEZI Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Think that you need lots and lots of legroom to turn even the smallest bedroom into a super stylish space? Think again! Today we turn that notion upside down and douse it with a good amount of style (and colours, textures, fabrics, décor, etc.) – after all, every little bedroom deserves to look beautiful, cosy and inviting, right?

Even though these bedrooms have been conjured up by expert interior designers, just about anybody can copy them back home. So, let’s get inspired with these short yet sweet tips!

1. A double duo of mirrors behind the bedside tables.

APARTAMENTO ALTO PADRÃO, RB ARCHDESIGN RB ARCHDESIGN Modern style bedroom
RB ARCHDESIGN

RB ARCHDESIGN
RB ARCHDESIGN
RB ARCHDESIGN

2. Light wooden finishes with off-white hues.

homify Minimalist bedroom White
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Decorate only one wall and allow the rest to breathe.

Visual Merchandising para Eden Confort, Ana G. Carpallo Ana G. Carpallo Classic style bedroom
Ana G. Carpallo

Ana G. Carpallo
Ana G. Carpallo
Ana G. Carpallo

4. Focus on core items only.

homify Modern style bedroom Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Don’t underestimate the style power of a decent headboard.

Apartamento Fênix, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Apartamento Fênix

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

6. Rely on layers of fabric for a cosy look.

HABITACION SOFY , NISPERO HOME NISPERO HOME Girls Bedroom
NISPERO HOME

NISPERO HOME
NISPERO HOME
NISPERO HOME

7. Strategically placed lighting can definitely make or break your room’s look.

HCH, NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA Classic style bedroom
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA

NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA

8. This natural stone-clad wall made us go “whoa!”

proyecto residencial "SR01" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Eclectic style bedroom
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

9. Floating shelves to help out with storage (and free up floor space).

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern style bedroom
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

10. Natural light – and lots of it!

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern style bedroom
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

11. Striking wallpaper on only one wall for a focal piece.

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern style bedroom
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

12. It’s all about where and how you position your bed in a really small room.

Bosque da Saúde II, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern style bedroom
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

13. A neutral colour palette adds lots of visual space.

Lapa | Decorados, SESSO & DALANEZI SESSO & DALANEZI Modern style bedroom
SESSO & DALANEZI

SESSO & DALANEZI
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI
SESSO & DALANEZI

14. ‘Wall-mounted’ is the term you need to stick to in a small room.

Quarto casal, Barra de São Miguel AL, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style bedroom
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

15. Multi-functional furniture? Definitely!

Oficina y Mini Departamentos, Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Modern style bedroom
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez

Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez

We’re nowhere near done with getting inspired; see these 26 bedroom designs for daydreaming.

20 very modern bathroom wall coverings!
Which of these small-but-stylish tricks will you be using?

