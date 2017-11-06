​15 ideas to turn your small bedroom into a magazine spread

Think that you need lots and lots of legroom to turn even the smallest bedroom into a super stylish space? Think again! Today we turn that notion upside down and douse it with a good amount of style (and colours, textures, fabrics, décor, etc.) – after all, every little bedroom deserves to look beautiful, cosy and inviting, right?

Even though these bedrooms have been conjured up by expert interior designers, just about anybody can copy them back home. So, let’s get inspired with these short yet sweet tips!