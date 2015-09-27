Unique designer doors

This unique designer door is truly special, with its horizontal planks of wood. The wood is a rich, deep collie with reddish tones. The wood planks are not air tight, as there is a bit of space between each one, allowing natural light to flow inside of the home. The door is hinged at the top to a gold bar. This allows for the door to slide open, instead of s more traditional open and close. Finally the truly unique part is the designer door blends right into the walls of the exterior of the home, creating a seamless, invisible look that is truly of high design value.