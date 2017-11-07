Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​14 stunning ideas for your hallway walls

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Entrance Hall , Studio Hooton Studio Hooton Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

How many of us have a complete disregard for the hallway, seeing it as nothing more than a ‘pass-through space’ from one room to the next? Too many, that’s for sure! And that definitely leads to so many of us not putting in any effort when it comes to styling up a hallway.

Well, no more, as today we share 14 striking examples of hallways that are blooming because of a little TLC. So, let’s see how we can add beauty, functionality and some prime pizzazz to your hallway back home…

1. A neutral colour palette mixed with eye-catching lighting fixtures – so easy!

K.T.K Evi İstinye, Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık

Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık

2. How about this deep blue that adds a bold vibe to this hallway?

Magma Towers, D.I. Pilar Román D.I. Pilar Román Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
D.I. Pilar Román

D.I. Pilar Román
D.I. Pilar Román
D.I. Pilar Román

3. See how these stools nearly melt into the identically hued wall in the background?

Amenidades Punto Central Fase 2, Línea Vertical Línea Vertical Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Línea Vertical

Línea Vertical
Línea Vertical
Línea Vertical

4. That dusty blue is perfect for evoking a tranquil, nautical feeling.

Departamento en Guadalajara, Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo &amp; Diseño

Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo &amp; Diseño
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño

5. Blue definitely reigns supreme in this little hallway, yet it’s the additional décor touches that also deserve special mention.

Stripes, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

6. How about some pretty patterns to add interest?

VIA CORDILLERA (DESARROLLOS DELTA), Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Estudio Tanguma

Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. That bold grey mixed with an illuminating handrail and glass steps? Simply magical!

RESIDENCIAL, LUMBRA LUMBRA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
LUMBRA

LUMBRA
LUMBRA
LUMBRA

8. See how this hallway’s grey is a tone or two darker than the rest of the room – a subtle way to make a hallway stand out.

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. This dusty purple is the perfect combination of femininity and elegance!

ENTRADA, Conexo. Conexo. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Metal Black
Conexo.

Conexo.
Conexo.
Conexo.

10. A sleek earthy palette definitely gets our attention in this hallway.

Entrance Hall Studio Hooton Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Hooton

Entrance Hall

Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton

11. On the other hand, simple white with a complementing hue (like this sea blue) is always welcome.

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

12. White mixed with warm-toned wood? Superb!

RESIDÊNCIA 430M², Elisa Vasconcelos Arquitetura Interiores Elisa Vasconcelos Arquitetura Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Elisa Vasconcelos Arquitetura Interiores

Elisa Vasconcelos Arquitetura Interiores
Elisa Vasconcelos Arquitetura Interiores
Elisa Vasconcelos Arquitetura Interiores

13. That grey wall’s texture flaunts a raw character, enhanced perfectly by the striking wall art.

Apartamento, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Living roomAccessories & decoration
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

14. Earthy hues beautifully break up this blue, ensuring a calm and serene look for the hallway.

Penthouse, Zurich, Studio Frey Studio Frey Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Frey

Penthouse, Zurich

Studio Frey
Studio Frey
Studio Frey

Have a look at the The surprising impact colours can have on your home.

Cosy bedroom ideas you'll definitely want to copy!
How will you be showing your neglected hallways some love?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks