Wall clocks are a great, functional way to keep time in a home. They can be put in the kitchen, bedroom, living room, really anywhere as a friendly reminder of the time. But a wall clock doesn't have to just tell time, it can be a statement piece in a room. A wall clock can look like a piece of art itself, adding a lot of designer value to the room. For those who want to tell time and add style into a space, funky wall clocks are a great idea. These funky wall clocks are truly unique, fun, and full of personality.
How about highlighting the time of the day? This funky wall clock does just that. The clock is a very modern and sleek black, but what makes it really interesting is the cut away. There is a small cut out, shaped like a piece of pie that reveals the hour of the day. The number is black against a white backing, which pops against the black of the rest of the clock. The minute hand is a red colour, which stands out against the black and makes for easy reading.
A clock with no numbers is a new, modern way to express style with a clock. This clock is a great piece for the person who loves minimalism, it doesn't get much sleeker than this! The clock itself is a light wood colour, with a bit darker stain at the top of the clock. The hands are made of bright white metal, which not only stands out against the wood but makes this wall clock look super fresh and modern.
This funky wall clock uses texture to create a unique look. The backing of the clock is a veined dark wood colour. The clock is then on a sort of platform, rimmed in wood that has been cut and chipped to create a really textured design and look. The hands of the clock are bright yellow, which really stands out against the dark wood colour and adds more fun to the clock. Finally, not using numbers, the clock remains mysterious and modern.
Want to go industrial and remain funky? This funky wall clock does the trick. The clock is rimmed with silver metal. The unique part is there is no backing, so the wall of the room itself becomes the back of the clock. The designer chose to out this clock against a brick wall, which also keeps on trend with the industrial look. The hands of the clock are extra large and blue in colour. The pop of blue is a nice touch of jazz against the sleek silver outline of the clock. This clock also keeps in trend with no numbers, making it a super modern funky wall clock.
This funky wall clock gives off retro vibes with its great colour and shale. The clock is a sort of misshaped square, which makes it feel very cool and unique, the color is a light pink, which is reminiscent of a diner drive through decor. Only four numbers are shown, in large black circles. The rest of the black circles are empty, adding great design to the clock. The hands of this clock are a light gold colour which goes well with the rest of the colours of the clock, but also doesn't take away from the clock, which is really eye catching and bold.
Exaggerated numbers can definetly provide a funky look, and this wall clock does just that. The back of the wall clock is a bright yellow, which is alway fun and full of bubbly personality. The numbers of the clock are what make it truly unique. The numbers are made of a light wood colour and are huge. They give the clock a special shape. The numbers are also different sizes, 12, 3, 6 and 9 being the largest and most exaggerated, the hands of this clock are black, definetly standing out against the yellow back drop, and providing a nice point to the direction of each number on this super funky wall clock.
This clock is definetly funky as it is not traditionally shaped as a square or circle or anything else more common. It is literally shaped like a cat. This is for all the animal lovers looking to express that in a wall clock. The eclectic clock is a black cat, with a cute red bow tie that pops against the black, the hands are large and white, again standing out against the black. There are no numbers, keeping the clock feeling modern and updated. This funky wall clock is the perfect modern accessory for all the cat lovers.
These funky wall clocks are a great mix of musical decor and iconic landmarks. Each clock is made out of a record, which alone is very unique and funky. The clocks each have a different theme, for example Miami and Berlin. With each theme there are iconic landmarks carved out of each record. The Miami clock has palm trees and sky scrapers, things known for that city. These are great funky wall clocks that are eye catching and fun.
For a clock that combines funky style with something more traditional, this clock nails it. It is w huge exaggerated size making it really stand out. The clock uses roman numbers, which gives off an elegant and classy vibe. The colours used are neutral creams and browns which go well with any room. The clock isn't framed, which makes it stand out even more. This clock definetly looks more like a piece of artwork hanging in the room.
These funky wall clocks come in a really unique design and shale. The round, purple faces of the clocks are set against a gold piece, that in a way looks like a bolt of lightening. The gold piece looks royal against the purple face of the clock. The hands are silver adding another colour and texture to the mix. The end result are funky wall clocks that are anything but ordinary.