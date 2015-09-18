Funky wall clocks

Want to go industrial and remain funky? This funky wall clock does the trick. The clock is rimmed with silver metal. The unique part is there is no backing, so the wall of the room itself becomes the back of the clock. The designer chose to out this clock against a brick wall, which also keeps on trend with the industrial look. The hands of the clock are extra large and blue in colour. The pop of blue is a nice touch of jazz against the sleek silver outline of the clock. This clock also keeps in trend with no numbers, making it a super modern funky wall clock.