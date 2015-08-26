Alternative living: Eco-houses

Modular homes are one such example of an ecological home. For those unaware: a modular home is a building formed by prefabricated sections. Like the name implies, these sections are called modules and are built off-site. Once completed they're delivered to the site and set onto the building's foundations. Each module is then joined together simply to make one holistic building. The modules can be placed side-by-side, end-to-end, or stacked, allowing a wide variety of configurations and styles in the building layout.

Module housing have become preferred by many over the conventional building method. These modular homes can be built at a faster rate, of a higher environmental quality, and in a more sustainable way than conventional houses.