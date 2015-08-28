Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The movie star's house

Luke Riley Luke Riley
Casa Artigas, Artigas Arquitectos Artigas Arquitectos Rustic style living room
Loading admin actions …

Introducing a newly built residence that has everyone here at homify talking about. It’s a home of a remarkable layout, amenities galore, and has been custom designed for a sophisticated living experience. The grand home accommodates multiple bedrooms, large communal zones, and a vast landscaped garden complete with unbeatable views of the surrounding nature. Such grandeur and opulence is a rarity and can only be provided by the best experts. Continue reading to take a tour within this exclusive address

A grand entrance

Casa Artigas, Artigas Arquitectos Artigas Arquitectos Rustic style houses
Artigas Arquitectos

Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos

The main entrance gives us a sample of the architectural style that is evident throughout the entire residence—a blend of traditional Mexican architecture with a modern flair. Amazingly, most of the materials used in the build have been sourced from all over the world. The sloping tiles that line the roof were brought from Mexico, and so too were the stones that pave the courtyard. An old wooden door imported from Spain provides the home with a truly unique access point.

Amenities galore

Casa Artigas, Artigas Arquitectos Artigas Arquitectos Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Artigas Arquitectos

Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos

At the entrance we find a space which features a large corridor that connects to external and social areas. Up the stairs leads to the first floor where we can find the bedrooms. Double height ceilings, marble floors, exposed wood beams and the wrought iron railings of the staircase and hallway, give that distinctive Mexican colonial character to the house.

Living room

Casa Artigas, Artigas Arquitectos Artigas Arquitectos Rustic style living room
Artigas Arquitectos

Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos

In the living room, we can see the inclined ceiling comprised of converging beams act as the main feature of this space. An eclectic mix of furnishing of contrasting styles somehow blend seamlessly with the traditional architectural details of the room.

Fine dining

Casa Artigas, Artigas Arquitectos Artigas Arquitectos Modern dining room
Artigas Arquitectos

Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos

The dining room features a large circular wooden table and lamp, both custom designed by the same local furniture maker. The dining room is well connected to the backyard to allow the owners the opportunity to enjoy a delicious meal with views of the garden, but with the convenience of being sheltered inside the house.

A grand bedroom

Casa Artigas, Artigas Arquitectos Artigas Arquitectos Rustic style bedroom
Artigas Arquitectos

Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos

Here is the view from one of the bedrooms which features 2 beds and a study area. Like the rest of the house, it retains certain characteristics. In particular, the choice of a neutral colour palette, exposed beams, and the soft appearance of the floorboards which help create a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere to unwind at the end of day. The light brown tones of the furniture help to create a warm and cosy atmosphere for a peaceful nights sleep.

Chic

Casa Artigas, Artigas Arquitectos Artigas Arquitectos Rustic style bathroom
Artigas Arquitectos

Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos

Inside the en-suite bathroom we see a décor that blends tradition with modern chic. We love how the pale cream of the cabinets is lifted by the warm shade of the stone surfaces which line the top of the washing area. Twin wash basins continue the chic look of the room, and along with the dark shaded taps, create visual interest in the room.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

A courtyard

Casa Artigas, Artigas Arquitectos Artigas Arquitectos Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Artigas Arquitectos

Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos

In the courtyard is one of the homes great attractions—a stunning water fountain. 

All lit up

Casa Artigas, Artigas Arquitectos Artigas Arquitectos Rustic style houses
Artigas Arquitectos

Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos

Taking a look from the garden we can see the interior façade of this luxury residence. You can appreciate the abundance of windows and connectivity between the inside and outside areas. The architects designed the internal spaces so that the beautiful views of the surrounding gardens could be enjoyed from almost every room in the house. 

Swimming amongst the nature

Casa Artigas, Artigas Arquitectos Artigas Arquitectos Rustic style pool
Artigas Arquitectos

Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos

Our tour of the home ends beside the luxurious pool that comes complete with a sheltered entertaining area. Days will be spent sunbathing followed by the occasional dip in the crystal clear waters of the pool. At night the area lightens up to allow for a party and endless socialising with who ever drops by. 

With such amazing living spaces, luxurious amenities, and an enviable modern lifestyle—it is easy to see why the owners have fallen in love with their new home. To see another luxurious residence click the link below. 

A home of majestic light

London's most stylish mews
What was your favourite aspect of that huge and luxurious property? Let us know below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks