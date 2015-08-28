The movie star's house

Introducing a newly built residence that has everyone here at homify talking about. It’s a home of a remarkable layout, amenities galore, and has been custom designed for a sophisticated living experience. The grand home accommodates multiple bedrooms, large communal zones, and a vast landscaped garden complete with unbeatable views of the surrounding nature. Such grandeur and opulence is a rarity and can only be provided by the best experts. Continue reading to take a tour within this exclusive address
The main entrance gives us a sample of the architectural style that is evident throughout the entire residence—a blend of traditional Mexican architecture with a modern flair. Amazingly, most of the materials used in the build have been sourced from all over the world. The sloping tiles that line the roof were brought from Mexico, and so too were the stones that pave the courtyard. An old wooden door imported from Spain provides the home with a truly unique access point.
At the entrance we find a space which features a large corridor that connects to external and social areas. Up the stairs leads to the first floor where we can find the bedrooms. Double height ceilings, marble floors, exposed wood beams and the wrought iron railings of the staircase and hallway, give that distinctive Mexican colonial character to the house.
In the living room, we can see the inclined ceiling comprised of converging beams act as the main feature of this space. An eclectic mix of furnishing of contrasting styles somehow blend seamlessly with the traditional architectural details of the room.
The dining room features a large circular wooden table and lamp, both custom designed by the same local furniture maker. The dining room is well connected to the backyard to allow the owners the opportunity to enjoy a delicious meal with views of the garden, but with the convenience of being sheltered inside the house.
Here is the view from one of the bedrooms which features 2 beds and a study area. Like the rest of the house, it retains certain characteristics. In particular, the choice of a neutral colour palette, exposed beams, and the soft appearance of the floorboards which help create a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere to unwind at the end of day. The light brown tones of the furniture help to create a warm and cosy atmosphere for a peaceful nights sleep.
Inside the en-suite bathroom we see a décor that blends tradition with modern chic. We love how the pale cream of the cabinets is lifted by the warm shade of the stone surfaces which line the top of the washing area. Twin wash basins continue the chic look of the room, and along with the dark shaded taps, create visual interest in the room.
In the courtyard is one of the homes great attractions—a stunning water fountain.
Taking a look from the garden we can see the interior façade of this luxury residence. You can appreciate the abundance of windows and connectivity between the inside and outside areas. The architects designed the internal spaces so that the beautiful views of the surrounding gardens could be enjoyed from almost every room in the house.
Our tour of the home ends beside the luxurious pool that comes complete with a sheltered entertaining area. Days will be spent sunbathing followed by the occasional dip in the crystal clear waters of the pool. At night the area lightens up to allow for a party and endless socialising with who ever drops by.
With such amazing living spaces, luxurious amenities, and an enviable modern lifestyle—it is easy to see why the owners have fallen in love with their new home. To see another luxurious residence click the link below.