6 ideas for a cosy lounge

Winter is coming! And that's not just a Game of Thrones reference, as the days are getting significantly cooler, so lots of us are thinking about how we can add a cosier vibe to our living rooms and not to brag, but we think we've nailed it! Interior designers make it all look so simple, but by paying attention to the elements that they always seem to include in sumptuously cosy spaces, we have come up with a list of six motifs that you really don't want to overlook, in your bid to get a cosy lounge! Let's snuggle up and take a look!
Got an open fire or woodburner? Then now is the time to get it lit and roaring away! You'll also be able to turn down your central heating and save a little money, so this is a two-for-one brilliant tip that will have you warm and cosy and a little more flush!
To get cosy, you need to layer up the textiles on your living room, so think double or even triple of everything! Rugs should be fluffy, throws should be numerous and curtains will, ideally, be heavy and draught-excluding! You can't ever have too many throws and blankets!
Vintage furniture is a great way to add a really cosy look and vibe to your living room. In particular, old Chesterfield or regular leather sofas, with some scuffs and cracks that have a lived-in look will really contribute to an overall sense of cosiness. They are great to snuggle up on as well.
The lower to the ground your living room furniture is, the more cosy it tends to feel and luckily enough, low profile seating is very much in fashion right now, meaning that you'll have lots of styles to choose from! soft-touch covers will amplify the cosy effect no end.
A cosy room is never one with a main light blaring down! To capture the cosy look and feel that you're after, you need to think about ambient lighting options, which means table lamps and candles!Lower wattage bulbs will help as well, leaving you with a subdued and snug space.
Finally, you cannot have too many cushions! The more cushions you have in your living room, the more comfortable and cosy your sofas will look, and the entire room as well, by proxy. Choose seasonal colours and you'll really emphasise a warm winter hideaway feel.
For more cosy tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Cosy textiles.