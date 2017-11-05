20 very modern bathroom wall coverings!

A gorgeous bathroom is the ultimate in finishing touches for any home, but are you stuck for ideas as to how you can make yours a little more modern and funky? We've been paying close attention to the materials that talented bathroom designers have been showcasing and we think we've found 20 contemporary options that will have you raising a curious eyebrow! The days of plain white square tiles are over, so let's see what you should be considering!
For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Bathroom upgrades under £50.