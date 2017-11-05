Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 very modern bathroom wall coverings!

press profile homify press profile homify
Estilo Pilar 2015, Azora Estudio Azora Estudio Eclectic style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

A gorgeous bathroom is the ultimate in finishing touches for any home, but are you stuck for ideas as to how you can make yours a little more modern and funky? We've been paying close attention to the materials that talented bathroom designers have been showcasing and we think we've found 20 contemporary options that will have you raising a curious eyebrow! The days of plain white square tiles are over, so let's see what you should be considering!

1. 3D printed plastic tiles give you access to a really tactile and interesting look.

Projeto de reforma residencial, KOSH Arquitetura & Interiores KOSH Arquitetura & Interiores Modern bathroom
KOSH Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

KOSH Arquitetura & Interiores
KOSH Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
KOSH Arquitetura & Interiores

2. Chalk paint allows for a constantly evolving decorating scheme and is so much fun for the kids.

Estilo Pilar 2015, Azora Estudio Azora Estudio Eclectic style bathroom
Azora Estudio

Azora Estudio
Azora Estudio
Azora Estudio

3. Wall decals are simple to install, leave no damage when removed and can be customised to look however you want! Personal mantras included.

Bathroom Anastasia Yakovleva design studio Industrial style bathroom
Anastasia Yakovleva design studio

Bathroom

Anastasia Yakovleva design studio
Anastasia Yakovleva design studio
Anastasia Yakovleva design studio

4. Bricks look great in a bathroom, as long as they are properly sealed against moisture ingress. What a way to add a little warmth.

Ванная комната ул. Монтажников, Мастерская дизайна Онищенко Марии Мастерская дизайна Онищенко Марии Industrial style bathroom
Мастерская дизайна Онищенко Марии

Мастерская дизайна Онищенко Марии
Мастерская дизайна Онищенко Марии
Мастерская дизайна Онищенко Марии

5. Artisanal tiles! Wow! Imagine commissioning a set of totally unique wall tiles from a potter!

Apartamento LuPaBePe, 285au 285au Industrial style bathroom
285au

285au
285au
285au

6. Think you can't hang art in a bathroom? Think again! Just use special UV protective glass!

Квартира D, MIODESIGN MIODESIGN Industrial style bathroom
MIODESIGN

MIODESIGN
MIODESIGN
MIODESIGN

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A combination of different tiles finishes here has worked so well to create interesting contrast! Pattern and pattern can mix!

Компрессорный, Галина Глебова Галина Глебова Industrial style bathroom
Галина Глебова

Галина Глебова
Галина Глебова
Галина Глебова

8. Green walls make so much sense, as many plant varieties will love the moisture that a bathroom produces!

Emancipation, YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA Industrial style bathroom
YOUSUPOVA

YOUSUPOVA
YOUSUPOVA
YOUSUPOVA

9. Marble on its own would have been too traditional, but add in some herringbone tiles and you have a contemporary scheme that looks amazing.

Коттедж в Михновке, 3D GROUP 3D GROUP Industrial style bathroom Pink
3D GROUP

3D GROUP
3D GROUP
3D GROUP

10. Did you know that bathroom-specific wallpaper now exists? Well it does, which makes for a slew of new decorating possibilities!

Casa Retro', Euga Design Studio Euga Design Studio Industrial style bathroom
Euga Design Studio

Euga Design Studio
Euga Design Studio
Euga Design Studio

11. Photos in the bathroom might sound a little strange, but we love the idea of a curated gallery wall! Imagine laying in the tub and admiring it!

Mozaiki z płytek, Deeco Deeco Modern bathroom
Deeco

Deeco
Deeco
Deeco

12. If you know anybody artistic, it's time to call in a favour, as a specially-designed mural is a great way to make your bathroom stand out from the crowd.

homify Industrial style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Florals might not sound new, but mandala style floral designs are! More than that, they look phenomenal.

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern bathroom
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

14. Chunky stone, embedded into smooth plaster walls, looks so good! The different textures just work so well together and make you want to reach out and touch them.

Беседка в поселке Ропша, Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Rustic style bathroom
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

15. Personal details that refer to a time in your life that you enjoyed or a passion are perfect for homeowners! This passport design is clearly ideal for travellers.

Departamento DL , kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos BathroomStorage
kababie arquitectos

kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

16. Why would you hang art in every room, apart from your bathroom? That makes no sense! Some wall sculptures or busts would be perfect.

Łazienka z łosiem, Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz Scandinavian style bathroom
Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz

Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz
Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz
Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz

17. Who has enough storage these days? Adding modern niches shelving to your bathroom walls will certainly put them to good use!

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. Speaking of storage, how about hidden cupboards in the bathroom? They'd be ideal for spare loo rolls and fresh towels!

Sailing Ships Pixers Modern bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,boat,sea,waves,,'
Pixers

Sailing Ships

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

19. Most of us have mirrors in our bathroom, but how many of us have versions that look like modern art? Choosing something funky really makes more of your walls.

Bathroom In:Style Direct Minimalist bathroom
In:Style Direct

Bathroom

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

20. Wow. This is the work of a seriously talented plasterer, but it's given us so many amazing ideas. Utterly amazing and so creative!

Painel Jardim, Iva Viana Atelier de Escultura Iva Viana Atelier de Escultura Modern bars & clubs Commercial Spaces
Iva Viana Atelier de Escultura

Iva Viana Atelier de Escultura
Iva Viana Atelier de Escultura
Iva Viana Atelier de Escultura

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Bathroom upgrades under £50.

​The 6 biggest mistakes we make in the kitchen
Which of these ideas stood out for you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks