Cosy bedroom ideas you'll definitely want to copy!

homify Modern style bedroom
A snug, cosy and romantic bedroom is never a bad thing and given how much we love spending time hunkered down in our duvets, we assume you're the same, so we want to to give you some top tips for getting the cosiest bedroom possible. Interior designers know that cosiness is a vibe, not just an aesthetic, and have mastered the art of tweaking just a few little additions to get that perfect ambience, but we think you can manage it too, so come take a look at our suggestions for how to get started!

1. Install a fluffy rug next to the bed.

Н9, he.d group he.d group Minimalist bedroom White
he.d group

he.d group
he.d group
he.d group

If you make the first thing that your feet touch every morning a sumptuously fluffy rug, it will certainly help to make the mornings a little less arduous and the floor a whole lot warmer.

2. Have softly lit lamps either side of your bed.

Lámparas-Fotoambientes, Class Iluminación Class Iluminación BedroomLighting
Class Iluminación

Class Iluminación
Class Iluminación
Class Iluminación

Ambient lighting is critical when you're trying to capture a cosy look in a bedroom, so it's off with the main light and on with some pretty table lamps! Keep the wattage low to really get a snuggly feeling.

3. Layer up your bed linen.

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Cosiness and warmth go hand in hand, so don't just settle for a single duvet when you could be cuddled up underneath multiple throws and blankets! You'll also want to dig the winter duvet out of storage too.

4. Consider bed curtains.

homify Rustic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Bed curtains are the stuff of teenage dreams, but they really do create an enclosed, romantic and cosy vibe, so perhaps its time to make those childhood fantasies come true!

5. Fairy lights always look so sweet!

Modern chalet, Бражинская Бражинская Scandinavian style bedroom
Бражинская

Бражинская
Бражинская
Бражинская

For extra ambient lighting that always has a festive and cosy look to it, some well-placed fairy lights are a must! WE love them wrapped around a bedstead, but placement is a personal choice.

6. Darker neutrals will add warmth.

Parisian style Pixers Classic style bedroom Beige dots,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers

Parisian style

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Darker wall colours that fall in the neutral spectrum will always create a really beautiful and snug vibe in a bedroom. We recommend greys, beiges and warm biscuit tones, as they can be easily accessorised and always look timeless.

7. A little faux fur never hurt anybody.

Bedroom Joe Ginsberg Design Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored
Joe Ginsberg Design

Bedroom

Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design

Quite literally! Some faux fur scatter cushions or throws will take your cosy bedroom up a notch to a really opulent and luxurious level. The sumptuous feel of the fabric is just so geared towards sleepiness and comfort!

8. How about adding a bath?

Hotel ShiZen, Luis Vegas Luis Vegas Modern style bedroom
Luis Vegas

Luis Vegas
Luis Vegas
Luis Vegas

Finally, we know this is a really out there idea, but how about adding a bath to your bedroom, for a really cosy aesthetic? It's a great take on the classic ensuite bathroom and makes a bedroom look like a real one-stop comfort shop! We are desperate to do this in our homes!

For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Welcome Scandinavian beauty into your bedroom.

Which of these ideas are you definitely going to try?

