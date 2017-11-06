Cosy bedroom ideas you'll definitely want to copy!

A snug, cosy and romantic bedroom is never a bad thing and given how much we love spending time hunkered down in our duvets, we assume you're the same, so we want to to give you some top tips for getting the cosiest bedroom possible. Interior designers know that cosiness is a vibe, not just an aesthetic, and have mastered the art of tweaking just a few little additions to get that perfect ambience, but we think you can manage it too, so come take a look at our suggestions for how to get started!
If you make the first thing that your feet touch every morning a sumptuously fluffy rug, it will certainly help to make the mornings a little less arduous and the floor a whole lot warmer.
Ambient lighting is critical when you're trying to capture a cosy look in a bedroom, so it's off with the main light and on with some pretty table lamps! Keep the wattage low to really get a snuggly feeling.
Cosiness and warmth go hand in hand, so don't just settle for a single duvet when you could be cuddled up underneath multiple throws and blankets! You'll also want to dig the winter duvet out of storage too.
Bed curtains are the stuff of teenage dreams, but they really do create an enclosed, romantic and cosy vibe, so perhaps its time to make those childhood fantasies come true!
For extra ambient lighting that always has a festive and cosy look to it, some well-placed fairy lights are a must! WE love them wrapped around a bedstead, but placement is a personal choice.
Darker wall colours that fall in the neutral spectrum will always create a really beautiful and snug vibe in a bedroom. We recommend greys, beiges and warm biscuit tones, as they can be easily accessorised and always look timeless.
Quite literally! Some faux fur scatter cushions or throws will take your cosy bedroom up a notch to a really opulent and luxurious level. The sumptuous feel of the fabric is just so geared towards sleepiness and comfort!
Finally, we know this is a really out there idea, but how about adding a bath to your bedroom, for a really cosy aesthetic? It's a great take on the classic ensuite bathroom and makes a bedroom look like a real one-stop comfort shop! We are desperate to do this in our homes!
