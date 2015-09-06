Classic cream kitchens

Cream. The colour of choice because of the flexibility that it offers. In terms of it matching everything, it is a classic and dateless colour, and overall, it looks good in a kitchen space. It helps open up the room, reflect light and give everything a sense of cleanliness.

We have selected some cream kitchens for you to look at, and hopefully be inspired by. The look of these kitchens is a bit of a mix up from the modern to the more traditional, but classic cream is the star of each one.