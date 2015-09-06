Classic cream kitchens

Cream. The colour of choice because of the flexibility that it offers. In terms of it matching everything, it is a classic and dateless colour, and overall, it looks good in a kitchen space. It helps open up the room, reflect light and give everything a sense of cleanliness.
We have selected some cream kitchens for you to look at, and hopefully be inspired by. The look of these kitchens is a bit of a mix up from the modern to the more traditional, but classic cream is the star of each one.
Cream may be a very classic colour, but that doesn't mean that it can't be in a modern design. This kitchen, is in a house that was renovated by London Building Renovation and looks ultra modern. The high gloss finish makes it look sleek and new. With a minimalist feel to it, we can see how it fits well into this renovation.The units are neat and have no handles, again adding to the modern look. However the wooden table brings it back to a feeling of more classic kitchens. It is a lovely blend of the two.
We love the fact that cream is such a neutral tone. You can literally mix and match it with any colour you like in your kitchen. Here we can see that this kitchen has a slightly more traditional feel than the one above. The blue range cooker and beautifully tiled slash back offer a lovely element of colour to the design. The cream offers the perfect contrast to allow the blue to stand out.
With cream can come the feeling of space and even something a little cold. Here we can see that the kitchen is very traditional and easy on the eye. The space looks warm and cosy and not cold at all. This is achieved by the wooden tops and the floor. The wood adds a sense of warmth to the room, whilst the floor acts as a contrast to the cream. There is a traditional Belfast style sink, lots of units and a place to hang all of your pots and pans, making this kitchen feel like a real country home.
Cream units are really practical too. You could have this sideboard in a kitchen that isn't all exclusively cream. It perfectly displays the China that is on it and could serve a variety of purposes. We love the fact that the colour is so versatile and neutral, it really fits anywhere and everywhere. This kitchen is the same as the one above, but a different angle and you can see how warm it still looks. The red in the blinds really compliments the cream too.
We love mixing up modern and traditional and here we can see a little of both. It most certainly veers on the side of traditional, but the island and the lines all feel modern. The curtains are traditional, as is the stove, creating a space where we can see a family gathering for dinner. The cream here is echoed in the floor tiles, and it still doesn't look like too much cream. The warmer and slightly darker walls add to that feeling of homeliness.
Once again we can see in this kitchen how easy cream goes with different shades of itself. Teamed here with units, floor, walls and the range all in various shades of cream, it works very well. The lighter tones are made to look warmer by the darker tones. The wicker baskets add another element of warmth too. An all white kitchen can look very modern and this is where cream can differ. It can really add a sense of homeliness to a family kitchen.
Cream has been around for a long time. It is a choice for a lot of homeowners because it is so neutral. And whether you want to use it as a colour to help sell your house or just to spruce it up, it is a great choice. This kitchen is incredibly retro in style. The units and tops look like something from the 80s, but the lighting is very modern. It is a mash up of styles but because it is all cream, it all matches really well.
Because cream can come in a variety of shades, it can often look like an off white. As is the case with this kitchen. It has some very modern elements, but overall looks very traditional. The flooring adds a real contrast to the overall look and it is something really warm and friendly. The chairs invite us to sit down and talk about our day, and the cream has an almost calming effect.
This range cooker really stands out. There is no denying it is there at all. This kitchen is very modern. With the cream units and the glass table all having clean lines. The cream contrasts the black floor and looks amazing together. The glass table allows the space to look and feel bigger too, and this sense of space is aided by the light cream cabinets and walls. The blue range sits with pride of place in the centre and matches the other splashes of blue around the room, including the artwork above it.
We found this kitchen to be modern with a real vintage feel to it. The granite works tops are undeniably modern and new. Whilst the units and the terracotta floor look vintage. We really enjoy the look of this kitchen because it certainly feels like a place where people would want to gather. The cream compliments all of the elements in the room.