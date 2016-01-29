The homify guide to domestic solar panels

The 21st century is marked by accelerated changes, with novel and ground-breaking technological advances being at the epicentre. Of course, these constant changes affect the societal background that has redeveloped its sensibilities towards a healthier planet.

Sustainability has been the talk of the town for some time, shifting our focus from ill-considered energy waste to efficiency. Therefore, in today’s article, we will turn our attention towards photovoltaic systems at home, more commonly known as solar panels.

Photovoltaic systems are an answer to the serious energy crisis our generation is facing, as they reduce our dependence on non-renewable energy sources, such as fossil fuels. In essence photovoltaic systems harness a small portion of the unlimited supply of energy emitted from the sun, converting it into green electricity.

Take notes and, as always, be inspired!