​20 great examples of plaster walls

Plaster walls (and ceilings) just have a certain way of evoking a historic look and tradition, in addition to being fine examples of excellent craftsmanship and artistic designs. The finish coat of a plaster wall, whether smooth or textured, is a calling card of the master craftsman.

And let’s not forget about the world of possibilities that’s opened up when it comes to colours, fittings and fixtures, styles and a host of other choices to make your plaster wall become the main focal point in your home or room.

So, with interior beauty in mind, let’s take a look at 20 supreme examples of how (would be) ordinary plaster walls were turned into works of art, including:

• Room separators,

• Textured surfaces,

• Eye-catching lighting fixtures, and many others.

Let’s get inspired!