​20 great examples of plaster walls

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Visuals, Artpanel 3D Wall Panels Artpanel 3D Wall Panels Living roomAccessories & decoration White
Plaster walls (and ceilings) just have a certain way of evoking a historic look and tradition, in addition to being fine examples of excellent craftsmanship and artistic designs. The finish coat of a plaster wall, whether smooth or textured, is a calling card of the master craftsman. 

And let’s not forget about the world of possibilities that’s opened up when it comes to colours, fittings and fixtures, styles and a host of other choices to make your plaster wall become the main focal point in your home or room. 

So, with interior beauty in mind, let’s take a look at 20 supreme examples of how (would be) ordinary plaster walls were turned into works of art, including: 

• Room separators, 

• Textured surfaces, 

• Eye-catching lighting fixtures, and many others.

Let’s get inspired!

1

around the kitchen, laboMint laboMint Modern living room
laboMint

laboMint
laboMint
laboMint

2

Visuals, Artpanel 3D Wall Panels Artpanel 3D Wall Panels Living roomAccessories & decoration White
Artpanel 3D Wall Panels

Artpanel 3D Wall Panels
Artpanel 3D Wall Panels
Artpanel 3D Wall Panels

3

Painel Jardim, Iva Viana Atelier de Escultura Iva Viana Atelier de Escultura Modern bars & clubs Commercial Spaces
Iva Viana Atelier de Escultura

Iva Viana Atelier de Escultura
Iva Viana Atelier de Escultura
Iva Viana Atelier de Escultura

4

homify Classic style living room White
homify

homify
homify
homify

5

Hotels, Giacomo Foti Photographer Giacomo Foti Photographer Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Giacomo Foti Photographer

Giacomo Foti Photographer
Giacomo Foti Photographer
Giacomo Foti Photographer

6

VEGEZIO, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

7

Interior design di villa privata a Montefalco (PG), Fabricamus - Architettura e Ingegneria Fabricamus - Architettura e Ingegneria Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Fabricamus—Architettura e Ingegneria

Fabricamus - Architettura e Ingegneria
Fabricamus—Architettura e Ingegneria
Fabricamus - Architettura e Ingegneria

8

TREE, PECORAMELLOarchitetti PECORAMELLOarchitetti Living roomTV stands & cabinets
PECORAMELLOarchitetti

PECORAMELLOarchitetti
PECORAMELLOarchitetti
PECORAMELLOarchitetti

9

ROMA SAN GIOVANNI - RISTRUTTURAZIONE 100 Mq, Ristrutturi Facile Ristrutturi Facile Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Ristrutturi Facile

Ristrutturi Facile
Ristrutturi Facile
Ristrutturi Facile

10

CASA C+G - FLUMERI (AV), ARCHEGROUP ARCHITETTURA D'INTERNI ARCHEGROUP ARCHITETTURA D'INTERNI Modern dining room
ARCHEGROUP ARCHITETTURA D&#39;INTERNI

ARCHEGROUP ARCHITETTURA D'INTERNI
ARCHEGROUP ARCHITETTURA D&#39;INTERNI
ARCHEGROUP ARCHITETTURA D'INTERNI

11

homify Modern living room White
homify

homify
homify
homify

12

Ristrutturazione di una villa fronte mare: Villa TiMe, DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura & interni DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura & interni Mediterranean style living room
DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura &amp; interni

DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura & interni
DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura &amp; interni
DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura & interni

13

CASA VIMA, AMG Arquitectura Integral AMG Arquitectura Integral Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Bricks
AMG Arquitectura Integral

AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral

14

Intervento di Ristrutturazione di un appartamento zona Monteverde, a Roma ., NicArch NicArch Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
NicArch

NicArch
NicArch
NicArch

15

Taverna Home Theatre, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern media room
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

16

Appartamento, Varese - work in progress, Silvana Barbato Silvana Barbato Modern living room White
Silvana Barbato

Silvana Barbato
Silvana Barbato
Silvana Barbato

17

Un appartamento in centro, Mario Ferrara Mario Ferrara Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Mario Ferrara

Mario Ferrara
Mario Ferrara
Mario Ferrara

18

apartment in the park, Milan, AVarch AVarch Modern dining room White
AVarch

AVarch
AVarch
AVarch

19

Gabbiano Reale, Home Staging per la microricettività, Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

20

GERMANICO , MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern dining room
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

Of course we have so many other great ideas; so, Let’s liven up those bland walls.

​14 stunning ideas for your hallway walls
Which of these plaster wall designs inspire you the most?

