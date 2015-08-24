A home of two faces

At last we can take a look inside the home! Guests step inside to a home that is bright and open. There's a natural sense of flow to the home thanks to its open layout. The architects had a clear aim of reducing internal walls to ensure that the homes open-plan nature isn't diminished.

Monochrome colour schemes are incredibly popular in modern interiors, however, few homes have achieved the same visual impact as the architects have here. The result is an overarching sense of sophistication with each room in the home featuring an abundance of individual flair and an overarching sensation of luxury.