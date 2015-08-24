A home of two faces

Situated in a sleepy German seaside town is this alluring new home. Oozing character and warmth from every board and beam, this fantastic home was designed by the architects to embrace its coastal setting. Panoramic views of the distant coast have been provided thanks to a smart orientation and well placed glazing. Internal spaces are generous in size and have been filled with all the creature comforts you’d expect and the latest interior design trends. Let’s begin our tour..
Our first look at the home is from the rear outdoor area. Covering the majority of the outdoor space is a huge salt water swimming pool. Germany isn't known for having a warm climate but thankfully the pool features heating capabilities for the colder months. There's a seating area adjacent to the pool which lures those inside to enjoy their morning coffee or a light meal when the weathers nice.
Still outside, we have been taken to the side of the building so we can appreciate the unique architecture of the home. It is perhaps here that the impact of the homes white render is most noticeable. The interplay between the white render and the large glazing does wonders to emphasise the form of the home which consists of sleek lines and its slanted roof.
Sustainability was always high on the agenda for the owners and the clients. Being a coastal home, sustainability was especially important considering the future impact that climate change will have upon the coastline. For this reason the home is powered by solar panels that can be seen covering the entire roof. All the homes energy needs will be met by the panels and any excess energy created can be sold to power other houses in the area.
At last we can take a look inside the home! Guests step inside to a home that is bright and open. There's a natural sense of flow to the home thanks to its open layout. The architects had a clear aim of reducing internal walls to ensure that the homes open-plan nature isn't diminished.
Monochrome colour schemes are incredibly popular in modern interiors, however, few homes have achieved the same visual impact as the architects have here. The result is an overarching sense of sophistication with each room in the home featuring an abundance of individual flair and an overarching sensation of luxury.
Double-height ceilings are the stand-out design aspect of the homes lower level. Here in the shared kitchen and dining room the impact of the double height ceiling is best enjoyed when the curtains are open to allow light to shine in from the floor-to-ceiling windows. Diners will enjoy a well lit meal not only during the day but also in the evening thanks to the industrial inspired hanging lights. The dining table is a custom design and has been partnered with comfy cushioned seats which allows diners to sit in comfort long after the meal is finished.
It really is an interior that has incorporated the modern designer trends so effortlessly. We love the choice of the large floor tiles which cover the kitchen and dining space to create a sense of one holistic space. A rug has been placed under the dining table to provide a soft material underfoot and to help differentiate the different sections of the space.
The home as a whole is beautiful, however it's within the master bedroom and ensuite that the owners spend most of their time. The bedroom is generous in size and is filled with particular homely touches that bring a sense of warmth to the space. The experts have chosen delicate accents of silvers and whites for the bed linen, while bursts of colour from the throw blanket add visual interest. Adjoined is the main bathroom which oozes pure contemporary style. Transparent glass doors separate the bedroom from the bathroom and gives the impression of a large and uninterrupted space.
