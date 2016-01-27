The estate's most surprising home

From the 1940s until the 1980s, architect Eric Lyons and developer Geoffrey Townsend built 'Span' estates throughout the UK. Through their company Span Developments Limited, these estates were designed to span the void between the tedium of suburbia and high class architecturally designed residences. Span homes were instant design classics, evoking all that is possible during a postwar era. Attention to detail was superb, designs were interesting and the resulting estates became exemplars in what is possible for low cost estate housing.

Designed with community in mind, Span estates are often well landscaped and foster a connection with the surrounding environment. Homes are light and bright with well-formed floor plans and offer geometric, modern designs.

Over the last decade or so, Span estate homes have become increasingly popular, even achieving cult status among artists and architects. With many homes featuring their original fixtures, such as doors, parquet floors, handles, kitchens and bathrooms, these modernist residences are now extremely sought after.

Today on homify we're taking a look at a Span house located in Blackheath. As alterations to Span properties are monitored by the estate’s advisers, it can often be difficult to adjust or alter the property. With the help of APE Architecture & Design, the owners of this dwelling were able to subtly extend their home without changing the visual originality of the structure.

Check out the images below to take a look at this considerate and stylish home renovation…