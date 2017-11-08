5 Tips for a Modern and Dreamy House

Our newest homify 360° gem comes from Sieckmann Walther Architects from Hamburg. The project that they’re sharing with us? A super modern, delightfully designed structure that places equal emphasis on modern style, sleek finishes, open spaces and a comfortable ambience – after all, this beauty is perfect for the modern family, so why would we not want to include a strong batch of comfort?
Let’s get inspired…
We kick off on the outside, where we’re not sure which impresses us most: the strong, rectangular style and linear designs of the façade, or the way in which the sleek white hues and brilliant lighting fixtures envelop the entire house in a warm and dazzling glow.
What do you think?
First up on the inside is this open-plan kitchen and dining area, both of which share a subtle, minimalist-like look which aids in making the interiors seem even more spacious.
To lure us upstairs, there’s this wooden staircase design with an opaque, half-wall structure instead of a more traditional handrail. See how the sandy hues from the wooden floor seamlessly melt into the steps?
At the back of the house, the manicured garden treats us to the same neat-and-stylish look we witnessed on the inside, which ensures 10 out of 10 in terms of consistency.
Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.
One last look before we bid this project farewell, and we’ve chosen the living room.
Notice the smoothness of the plastered walls and how they subtly contrast with the textured look of the wooden floors. This, together with the buckets of natural light streaming indoors and the soft neutral colour palette, ensures a sleek and elegant ambience that very few people seem to get right these days, yet it seems so easy to achieve!
Want more? Of course you do… check out An amazing home with agricultural influences.