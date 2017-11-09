​11 tips for decorating the walls of a small house

A lot of space presents lots of potential in terms of décor and design, yet that does not mean you don’t have to at least try for a bit of beauty if your house is on the smaller side. In fact, it can be quite easier to style up a smaller space, seeing as it immediately cancels out a lot of ideas.

So, with indoor beauty and smaller space in mind, let’s take a look at 11 tips to inspire you when it comes to giving your small home’s walls some pizzazz…