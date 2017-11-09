Your browser is out-of-date.

​11 tips for decorating the walls of a small house

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Departamento DV (2016), Weber Arquitectos Weber Arquitectos Eclectic style kitchen
A lot of space presents lots of potential in terms of décor and design, yet that does not mean you don’t have to at least try for a bit of beauty if your house is on the smaller side. In fact, it can be quite easier to style up a smaller space, seeing as it immediately cancels out a lot of ideas. 

So, with indoor beauty and smaller space in mind, let’s take a look at 11 tips to inspire you when it comes to giving your small home’s walls some pizzazz…

1. A wall art piece (or two) can definitely invite some character, like this mirror with its colourful, Mediterranean-style tiles.

Sombras del viento, DHI Riviera Maya Architects & Contractors DHI Riviera Maya Architects & Contractors Tropical style bathroom
2. Some texture for your walls/doors/panels? Yes, please!

PARIS 17 29m², blackStones blackStones Sliding doors
3. How neat and striking are these wooden cubbies that not only provide beauty, but also help out with storage?

Storage homify Eclectic style bedroom
4. Let’s not forget about good, old-fashioned paint to lend some colour to walls, particularly exterior ones.

CASA 3-64. VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR. Barquisimeto, Venezuela., YUSO YUSO Classic style houses Yellow
5. If your floor is a bit busy (textured, patterned, etc.), we recommend you give your walls a more subtle look.

Departamento DV (2016), Weber Arquitectos Weber Arquitectos Eclectic style kitchen
6. Don’t underestimate the style power of a simple white wall.

CASA BRUNO nuevos ventiladores con motores AC y DC fotos ambiente, Casa Bruno American Home Decor Casa Bruno American Home Decor Modern bars & clubs Metallic/Silver Hotels
7. And what do we have behind these closet doors? An entire one-wall kitchen, it would seem!

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE MILL-HOUSE Small kitchens
8. Let your furnishings and décor complement your wall’s look – see how striking this timber table and natural green go together?

Linea Reciclato, Semillero Muebles Semillero Muebles Living roomSide tables & trays
9. Yes, this is not a wall, but certain pieces can function just like walls in terms of separating open-plan spaces.

setup: Der Wohnbaukasten , studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
10. Even something as subtle as a tiled backsplash can anchor a certain space, like this tiny kitchen proves to us.

Main space homify Eclectic style bedroom
11. And how about opting for more than one wall colour in an open-plan room? Definitely!

"PROYECTO CB36", PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Mediterranean style living room
Next up on our viewing list: Let’s liven up those bland walls.

7 projects with home furnishings to copy
What other tips do you have for ensuring more stunning walls?

