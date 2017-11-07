Heavenly hallway colours you need to consider

Any interior designer worth their salt (and consultation fee!) will tell you that your hallway is the key to making an incredible first impression on guests, while also setting the tone for the rest of your home, so it stands to reason that getting the colour right is critical, right? You might think that the wall colours you choose for other rooms in your home are more important, or even more fun, to think about, but let's start at the front of the house and work back, as you know that's the logical way to go. We've picked out six of our all-time favourite hallway colours to show you today and while there are lots more to choose from and endless variations of how you can use them, let's stick to some real classics, shall we?
Let's get in touch with our darker sides now, just for a moment, as we consider the impact of a navy blue hallway. So dramatic, daring and yet, timelessly stylish, a rich blue adds charm, depth and sophistication far beyond what you'd expect from a simple coat of paint. Just look at how well it works with natural wood as well! Wow!
Bright, fresh and wonderfully chic, white hallway walls are a wonderful choice for any style of home. In traditional properties they'll simply look elegant and understated and in modern spaces, they will help to keep light flowing and offer a really dazzling first impression of the interior. White is also a great choice if you have no natural light sources in your hallway.
If you love a warm welcome home after a long day at work, we think you'll love how uplifting and welcoming this shade of yellow is for a hallway! Radiating out positive energy and a cheerful disposition, what could be lovelier, if you need a dose of bright colour in your home?
While we would certainly raise an eyebrow at red walls in the bedroom, in the hallway, it looks extraordinarily good! Bold, fiery and perfect when contrasted with white wood, red walls have such stature and vibrancy that we bet they really get you going in the morning!
These jewel tones are really exciting us, as they bring such a vivid dose of contemporary chic into play. While we may not have necessarily considered emerald green for our hallways before, we can't stop obsessing about it now. We think it brings such an element of fun and light-heartedness to a transitional space and works incredibly well with some fabulous wall art.
If the thought of bright colours in your hallway fill you with dread and terror, how about bringing things down a notch? Showcasing the materials of your walls is a lovely way to give an insight into your building and you can be as traditional or contemporary as you like! These polished concrete walls, for example, match the floor beautifully and have created a design dialogue all of their own. Incredible.
