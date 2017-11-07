Heavenly hallway colours you need to consider

If the thought of bright colours in your hallway fill you with dread and terror, how about bringing things down a notch? Showcasing the materials of your walls is a lovely way to give an insight into your building and you can be as traditional or contemporary as you like! These polished concrete walls, for example, match the floor beautifully and have created a design dialogue all of their own. Incredible.

