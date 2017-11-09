Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​20 style tricks for a small bedroom

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
квартира в современном стиле 1, архитектор-дизайнер Алтоцкий Михаил (Altotskiy Mikhail) архитектор-дизайнер Алтоцкий Михаил (Altotskiy Mikhail) Minimalist bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Think that you can get by with a neglected bedroom just because it’s small? Think again! Our bedrooms are so much more than the rooms where we place our beds – they are visual representations of our personalities and styles; they are the spaces that need to calm us down after a hard day and revitalise us for the next day, so how can you possibly consider not putting in a little effort to treat your bedroom to some beauty just because it’s tiny?

To get you started, we’ve sourced these 20 bedrooms that are small yet super stylish – let’s see some beautifying tips and tricks!

1. An all-light colour scheme adds visual spaciousness – just play around with various textures to interrupt the monotony.

Appartement Luxembourg, FELD Architecture FELD Architecture Modern style bedroom
FELD Architecture

FELD Architecture
FELD Architecture
FELD Architecture

2. Wall shelves not only add storage space, but interest.

Appartement 107m², Lise Compain Lise Compain Small bedroom
Lise Compain

Lise Compain
Lise Compain
Lise Compain

3. There’s a whole world of neutral hues just waiting to be discovered. Think beiges, stone greys, off-whites, etc.

Интерьер квартиры в стиле минимализм, 165 кв.м., Студия Павла Полынова Студия Павла Полынова Minimalist bedroom
Студия Павла Полынова

Студия Павла Полынова
Студия Павла Полынова
Студия Павла Полынова

4. Adding a dash of darker hues to your bedroom’s focal wall (behind the bed) can add some visual depth to the space.

Main Bedroom, Lights & Shades Studios Lights & Shades Studios Modern style bedroom
Lights &amp; Shades Studios

Main Bedroom

Lights & Shades Studios
Lights &amp; Shades Studios
Lights & Shades Studios

5. Is that wallpaper or paint? Doesn’t matter, because those walls enjoy such rich colour and texture that the entire room’s covered in character.

Blue Moorings, Dartmouth | Devon, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Eclectic style bedroom bedroom,copper,leather,quirky bedroom,industrial bedroom,holiday home
Perfect Stays

Blue Moorings, Dartmouth | Devon

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

6. Always bring in as much natural light as possible.

Apartamento A3_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style bedroom
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. See how prominent those bright tones become thanks to the overall neutral colour scheme?

Gloucester Road Penthouse Bhavin Taylor Design Modern style bedroom Bedroom,master bedroom,bed,cushions,bedding,bedside tables,bedside lamps,art,wallpaper,curtains,midcentury design,pattern
Bhavin Taylor Design

Gloucester Road Penthouse

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

8. Nothing’s stopping you from adding a little interest to your walls, like this painted beauty.

Vinilos decorativos florales, Goodvinilos Goodvinilos Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Goodvinilos

Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos

9. An exposed brick wall (as long as it’s on only one surface) adds interest and visual space without closing in the entire room.

Дизайн интерьера 4-ком. квартиры, GP-ARCH GP-ARCH Modern style bedroom
GP-ARCH

GP-ARCH
GP-ARCH
GP-ARCH

10. Wall decals? Posters with inspirational prints? How about you treat your walls to some positivity?

homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Look to the floor as well – a stunning rug can beautifully anchor your sleeping space.

DEPARTAMENTO TORRE MAGMA, Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma BedroomAccessories & decoration Brown
Estudio Tanguma

Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma

12. Who said grey needs to be boring? Play around with different hues, patterns and textures for some visual interest.

квартира в современном стиле 1, архитектор-дизайнер Алтоцкий Михаил (Altotskiy Mikhail) архитектор-дизайнер Алтоцкий Михаил (Altotskiy Mikhail) Minimalist bedroom
архитектор-дизайнер Алтоцкий Михаил (Altotskiy Mikhail)

архитектор-дизайнер Алтоцкий Михаил (Altotskiy Mikhail)
архитектор-дизайнер Алтоцкий Михаил (Altotskiy Mikhail)
архитектор-дизайнер Алтоцкий Михаил (Altotskiy Mikhail)

13. Should you want to opt for brightly coloured walls, make sure your bed flaunts a light, neutral look to make it stand out.

Contadero Decor, Mexico City 2011, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Eclectic style bedroom
Erika Winters® Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

14. Start seeing floating shelves as part of the décor, as they are available in so many different styles, designs and colours.

Diseño Interior, Constructora Asvial - Desarrollador Inmobiliario Constructora Asvial - Desarrollador Inmobiliario BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood-Plastic Composite Blue
Constructora Asvial—Desarrollador Inmobiliario

Constructora Asvial - Desarrollador Inmobiliario
Constructora Asvial—Desarrollador Inmobiliario
Constructora Asvial - Desarrollador Inmobiliario

15. Colours need to complement one another – do you see how the scatter cushions reflect the hues in the wall art?

D´TERRACE MODEL UNIT, DECO Designers DECO Designers Minimalist bedroom
DECO Designers

DECO Designers
DECO Designers
DECO Designers

16. Double-duty furniture is vital for small spaces, like this bed with built-in storage compartments.

Small apartment for my friend, Студия дизайна Марии Губиной Студия дизайна Марии Губиной Small bedroom
Студия дизайна Марии Губиной

Студия дизайна Марии Губиной
Студия дизайна Марии Губиной
Студия дизайна Марии Губиной

17. This bedroom lures us in with its romantic touches, floral prints and soft hues – so much so, that we completely forget about its size.

Ermitage, Grange México Grange México Modern style bedroom
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

18. As long as you don’t overdo it, feel free to play with rich textures to add character, like leather and wood.

Recámaras, Conexo. Conexo. Modern style bedroom Marble Brown
Conexo.

Conexo.
Conexo.
Conexo.

19. A tiny room can still enjoy some striking wallpaper on one wall – you don’t want the room to feel even more boxed in.

La casa dei miei sogni, Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Mediterranean style bedroom
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer

Alessandro Corina Interior Designer
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer

20. On the other hand, a subtle look for your walls can beautifully complement a bed’s busy and colourful design.

Vinilo Ventana Paris, Vinilos Impacto Creativo Vinilos Impacto Creativo BedroomBeds & headboards
Vinilos Impacto Creativo

Vinilos Impacto Creativo
Vinilos Impacto Creativo
Vinilos Impacto Creativo

On that note, check out the Best wall colours for small bedrooms.

​11 tips for decorating the walls of a small house
Stuck in a small bedroom? Which of these tips will you be trying out?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks