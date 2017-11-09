​20 style tricks for a small bedroom

Think that you can get by with a neglected bedroom just because it’s small? Think again! Our bedrooms are so much more than the rooms where we place our beds – they are visual representations of our personalities and styles; they are the spaces that need to calm us down after a hard day and revitalise us for the next day, so how can you possibly consider not putting in a little effort to treat your bedroom to some beauty just because it’s tiny?

To get you started, we’ve sourced these 20 bedrooms that are small yet super stylish – let’s see some beautifying tips and tricks!