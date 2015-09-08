Shaker style kitchens tend to be of minimalist design and are typically made in a very classic style. Today's shaker style kitchens use modern techniques to give off the best looking finishes with the highest of standards. Whichever style you choose, the shaker style comes in a number of varieties from high gloss to matte finishes and woodgrain, but with the end product always being of the highest quality.
Whichever style you choose the shaker style is worth looking at. It covers everything from traditional to modern and even a combination of both. Have a look at these great examples.
From mushroom tones to the much darker in this image. But we can see how well it works. This much darker Shaker style kitchen is beautiful. It isn't all dark, which is why it works so well. The units are dark, but mixed with a lighter floor and light blue walls, it all works really well. The darker colour has been used to frame the cooker and we think this is a very lovely touch. The island in the centre not only provides additional storage, but adds a breakfast bar, which we can see being a very useful space.
Shaker style is very apparent in this kitchen designed by Maple Gray The clean lines are all modern, but the overall appearance is Shaker. The inset panels in the doors are very much in keeping with the style. The hood over the cooker is a modern touch, bringing the kitchen into the current day. It is a lovely looking room that looks clean and well spaced out. The dark work tops contrast the overall white appearance of the kitchen, and the addition of some greens and flowers really help bring the room to life.
Simple and classic is very much Shaker in essence. The overall appearance of this kitchen is emphasised by the storage it has. The open unit shows just how well designed the kitchen is and why we love this style so much. The white wood is quite distinctive and a popular choice in this style, because it looks simple and clean. Mixed with modern appliances, it really brings the whole kitchen right up to date.
This photo shows the Quayside Shaker kitchen. We love the look of this room because it feels very open and warm. Everything about it is Quaker, with a hint of English style. The white units are warmed up by the beautiful wooden work tops which really make the room feel homely. Mixed with modern touches and a light tiled floor, we get a real sense of space.
This bay shaped area makes a lovely quaint little Shaker kitchen. We love this look. The small area makes full use of the beautiful views into the garden. the white units offer a clean and well finished look, whilst they also make the kitchen feel very spacious, even given its limited space. The extra wooden work surfaces offer more space to add appliances or to prepare food on.
So far we have looked at a lot of white kitchens. We feel that it is important to show a variety and thought this more continental looking kitchen from Cotes Mill offered just that. The colour softens the room and stands out against the white wall. The units match the chairs and shelves. Mixed with a vintage feel, the whole room looks wonderful and old fashioned. There is a window seat offering lovely views outside, making this room more than just a place to cook.
We can see here that this space is a little tight, but it has been well designed with a Shaker kitchen, making great use of the space. The units are all neat and clean and all sit compactly in the space. The gentle tone of the units helps make the kitchen feel warm. The tiled floor helps separate the kitchen area from the dining area and is a nice little touch. The wooden dining table gives a real sense of this being a family room and a well used space. We think touches like this really help the kitchen feel lived in.
Painted in a mushroom tone, this Shaker kitchen sits well in a country setting. The painted wall behind it really adds to the sense of country living. The window is small, but by having lighter units and walls, we can see that light floods into the space and makes the room feel open and airy. The sink is a lovely addition, certainly making the kitchen feel traditional and in keeping with the style.
In this image we can see that the colour of the units is complimented by the orange splash back. The kitchen looks very contemporary in design with very straight lines throughout. The items on the side in the kitchen make it feel lived in and not minimalist. The orange and the wooden floor give a real sense of warmth in the overall look.
From orange to blue, Shaker kitchens really do lend themselves to colour. This duck egg blue helps separate this open plan kitchen from the space around it. The wooden worktops really go well with the wooden floor and we feel it helps tie the whole kitchen together. The modern elements, such as lighting and cooker, really do help bring the room up to date, whilst it still retains a very traditional look. Whichever style of kitchen you go for, we love making the most of every space.