Shaker style kitchens tend to be of minimalist design and are typically made in a very classic style. Today's shaker style kitchens use modern techniques to give off the best looking finishes with the highest of standards. Whichever style you choose, the shaker style comes in a number of varieties from high gloss to matte finishes and woodgrain, but with the end product always being of the highest quality.

Whichever style you choose the shaker style is worth looking at. It covers everything from traditional to modern and even a combination of both. Have a look at these great examples.