7 projects with home furnishings to copy

Furnishing a home to a suitably high standard can seem like a dark art, but that's why inspiring photos are such a godsend! Professional interior designers have taken all the guesswork out of home furnishings, with their constant slew of incredible projects and today, we are going to show you a few that have a lot of wisdom to impart! From your living room to the hallway, there are lessons to be learned about every space in your home, so let's take a look and educate ourselves.

1. Eclectic heaven!

Wen it comes to home furnishings, many people consider matching furniture sets to be a real kiss of death on a room. Instead of selecting one of everything from one range, why not look to mix and match your pieces, to create a more natural and eclectic vibe? Nobody wants their house to look like a shop showroom!

2. Bold colour rocks.

If you aren't a stranger to bolder choices, let this incredible room give you all the confidence you need to branch out into vivid colour! Choosing a signature colour for a room is no bad thing, as it can help to bring a space together with appropriate accessories and embellishments.

3. Storage on tap.

Whatever else you do in your home, you need to make sure that you have enough storage, which is why we recommend large pieces of furniture that can stash all your belongings, including any future ones you might acquire! You can't ever have too much storage, as you will ALWAYS fill it. 

4. Proportional perfection.

Home furnishings always need to be proportional in terms of the rooms they are being added to and this project is a masterclass in using a small room to great effect! Yes, a bigger desk could have been installed, but that would have tipped the balance too much, so this modest and beautifully pared back space is a dream for small home owners to behold.

5. There's always space for art.

Don't overlook the importance and impact of some really stellar art on your home! A great way to finish blank walls or to add some extra pizazz and style to a bare mantlepiece, art can be such a woefully underestimated home furnishing, but we want you to recognise and respect it!

6. Hallways count!

It's staggeringly easy to get caught up with your 'main' rooms, thus forgetting to give your hallway some much needed attention, but let's avoid that! This project demonstrates that with a few simple home furnishings, hallways can be just as useful, pretty and welcoming as any of your other rooms! Love that storage and seating system!

7. There's no such thing as too many cushions.

Finally, if you take away nothing else, make it the fact that there is no such thing as too many cushions! Whether on your sofa or on your bed, cushions are a great way to add a touch of sumptuous design and style to your home furnishings and can really transform an otherwise plain room.

For more furnishing tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Hallway decorating and furnishing ideas.

How to paint kitchen cabinets
Which of these ideas can you see yourself using in the future?

