10 ways to upgrade your kitchen this weekend

Villa Our Time, DomusGaia DomusGaia Modern kitchen
Giving your kitchen a makeover doesn't have to be a long and drawn out process, if you follow our advice! In fact, in just one short weekend, you could totally transform the look and feel of your space, without even needing to spend a whole heap of money either. Kitchen planners are geniuses when it comes to creating phenomenal rooms for their clients, but if you want the pro look, a refreshed vibe and a trendy aesthetic for less effort and money, come and take a look at our top tips.

1. Try a new coat of paint.

Villa Our Time, DomusGaia DomusGaia Modern kitchen
Let's start with a simple task; new paint! A fresh and very different wall colour will always make an entire room look brand new and with any colour of your choosing now available in kitchen paint (which is moisture resistant), you're onto a winner!

2. Swap out the tiles.

Apartamento Single - São Paulo - Brasil, Arquitetura Ecológica Arquitetura Ecológica Eclectic style kitchen
You don't need to be a DIY expert to be able to affix a few tiles! In fact, you don't always even need to remove your existing ones, so things are so much simpler than you might think! Changing out your tiles will take a weekend, as you'll need to let your adhesive dry before grouting, but the impact will be worth the effort.

3. Change up the counter accessories.

homify Scandinavian style kitchen
Swapping out the items you keep on your counters will instantly refresh your kitchen. You can choose to change up your canister colours, maybe add newer caddies for your tea and coffee or, for a touch of minimalism, you can remove everything!

4. Add a breakfast bar.

Reforma de apartamento - Ateliê Paralelo, Joana França Joana França Modern kitchen
A small breakfast bar is a doddle to install, but what a wonderful way to add extra functionality, style and creativity to a kitchen! It makes a kitchen so much more sociable as well, especially for the resident cook!

5. How about one feature wall?

Papel tapiz estilo Industrial-Chic, DeColor DeColor Walls & flooringWallpaper
If you can't face changing up your entire kitchen, why not just focus on one wall and make a real feature of it? The options are endless, from new wallpaper to paint, decals or even stripping off the plaster to reveal the bricks underneath!

6. Blackboard paint is a lot of fun.

Cocinas Modernas, Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño Modern kitchen
If you never want to get bored of your kitchen again, paint a wall with blackboard paint, give your kids and partner some chalk and just watch as your room constantly evolves! You can write meal plans and shopping lists there too, so this is a handy tip as well as a fun one.

7. Decals are a breeze to install.

MR & MRS HARRISON'S KITCHEN, Diane Berry Kitchens Diane Berry Kitchens Modern kitchen
MR & MRS HARRISON'S KITCHEN

Wall decals are really popular now and we know why! Easy to install, not to mention removes, decals are a wonderful way to add extra pizazz to existing walls, without breaking the bank. You can basically get any decal style too, thanks to the easy customisation process.

8. New shelving is a must.

Скандинавское кружево, Artichok Design Artichok Design Scandinavian style kitchen
If you have enough storage in your kitchen already, you are very much in the minority! Adding extra shelving, on a blank wall, is a great way to make your kitchen work a little harder for you and if you choose a suitably stylish style of installation, it will really lift your overall kitchen look!

9. New lampshades work wonders.

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern kitchen
Small changes can make a big impression, so if you want an instant and time-savvy upgrade idea, swap out your light shades! Think about choosing a style that will reflect more light or perhaps add extra warmth, such as a metallic shade.

10. Update the window dressings.

Plisses & Wabenplisses, Rollomeister Rollomeister Windows & doorsBlinds & shutters
Finally, updating your window dressings will instantly modernise your kitchen! It's time to ditch the frilly curtains and old fashioned blinds for something a little more fancy, such as wooden Venetian styles. You'll be shocked at what a difference this can make!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Creative kitchen ideas.

​20 style tricks for a small bedroom
Does your kitchen need a little extra attention? Which of these tips could be the answer?

