​Winter is coming – get your plumbing pipes ready!

If there’s time, we definitely recommend that you check the conditions of your house’s plumbing to identify the pipes most vulnerable to freezing. Look for pipes located outside walls and windows, uninsulated pipes and pipes installed near unheated spaces.

Keep an eye out for cracks or openings in walls, floors and ceilings. Any holes that you come across must be caulked to keep cold air from entering those gaps.

Focus on the following:

• Insulate pipes with insulation sleeves, wrapping or slip-on foam pipe insulation. Do not leave any gaps without insulation, because cold air can affect the pipe in these spaces. Plastic piping is more tolerant of freezing than old copper or steel water pipes.

• Check the exterior of the house and double check that all visible cracks are sealed. Cold air can enter through the cracks and cause your pipe to freeze. If visible cracks are noticed, seal them using caulking or spray foam to fill the voids.

• Maintain a heating source inside your home to protect pipes against dropping temperatures.

• It is recommended to maintain a faucet dripping, allowing the water to move freely and continuously to prevent it from freezing.

• Make sure the crawl space is properly insulated. Block all vents that lead to the outside using cardboard or wood.

• Don't forget the hose bibs. Hose bibs are normally left unattended, which can cause them to burst during the night. Drain hose bibs and insulate with covers. Once this has been completed, deactivate bibs at the shutoff valve.

Check out these 7 questions you need to ask when hiring a plumber.