The house on a hinge

Living in a beautiful home that is well connected to nature and the outdoors is the desire of many, and the reality of a few. Whilst many of us may live in the country, can we really say that our homes are truly connected to the environment? This desire was the main point on the design brief for this wonderful home in Southern Germany, which is a beautiful rendition of a modern home with a forward-thinking design, all the while allowing the occupants to feel as though the line between indoors and out is somewhat blurred. A project of Archifaktur, this home is more than meets the eye…
The lush natural landscape creates the perfect backdrop for this home that adopts a geometric design focused on clean lines and a simple yet bold form. The front facade is a mix of large glass panels and render, creating a box-like shape that hides a unique and stunning design inside. At first glance the house may seem simple and unthoughtful. Look closely however, and you will notice the ground level has been built slightly off kilter to allow for the upper level to be somewhat cantilevered, creating a distinct and creative aspect to the design.
The house is actually two separate dwellings, with the family home on the upper floor with a studio and garage on the ground floor. It is only now, as the inside glows bright, we see just how much of a strong relationship the design has achieved without the need for outdoor terraces or balconies.
The interior is all about geometry and rectangular shapes dressed in a simple and colour scheme. The staircase runs through the centre of the downstairs, landing directly in the middle of the open plan living spaces. With no protruding elements from the walls or cupboards, the simple and clean design is further enhanced.
Both ends of the home are connected by two corridors that run the full length of the house, allowing for a feeling of fluidity and connectedness in an otherwise box-like structure. The wish of the owner's was to feel connected to nature whilst still enjoying the interior spaces of the home: a feeling perfectly achieved thanks to the abundance of full-height glazed panels.
The stunningly minimal ensuite bathroom offers yet another subtle yet noteworthy design point. Here, whilst enjoying a warm shower or bath during the harsh German winters, an uninterrupted view of outside can be seen. During summer, the full-height glass doors that dominate this corner of the house can be pushed right back to enjoy the breeze and the view!
The bedroom is much the same as the other spaces of the house: large glass panels allow for natural light to flood the space yet the aspect ensures full privacy. With a view as stunning as this, no bold colour schemes or eye-catching decorations are needed, just a beautiful view of nature framed by an equally as beautiful rendition of modern residential architecture.
Want to see another home with a strong connection the the outdoors? We recommend the yachtsman's house.