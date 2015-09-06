Double stainless steel sink designs

A stainless steel sink can look modern, sleek and stylish. Stainless steel is a durable material that can go with almost anything. A double stainless steel sink can really make a kitchen feel special. A double sink adds function and grand style to a kitchen. The stainless steel adds an element of design that can be eclectic, grant, elegant, modern and more. Add an eye catching frsturr to any kitchen by integrating a double stainless steel sink. These design ideas will inspire anyone looking to add style and function into their kitchen with a double stainless steel sink.
For a really modern, and even minimalist look, this kitchen design nails it. The double stainless steel sink is perfectly placed in the center of the kitchen cabinetry, creating the perfect focal point. The sinks are sunken into the structure which is made of a light wood material. The light colour against the steel of the sink looks very modern and stylish. It also looks bright and airy and keeps the kitchen looking fresh and inviting. The sinks are both the same size square, a perfect symmetry. The stainless steel double sinks here are the perfect addition to create a modern look in this kitchen.
This sink has a nice, mini surprise. The double stainless steel sink has a larger, main size sink with a small sink attached to it. Both sinks have a rounded shape. The larger one is a wide rectangle with rounded edges. The smaller sink is more oblong in shape, a slim rectangle with the same rounded edges. The sinks are set in a white counter table, which looks great with the silver and white colours. The double sinks add functions to the kitchen, but also look stylish and unique.
This double stainless steel sink is large and in charge. They are very deep and spacious. Both sinks are square in shape, and the squares are large. The sinks are set in a white countertop. Their size takes up a good amount of space on the counter, which makes the sinks turn into a focal point of the kitchen. The designer chose to set the double sink in front of a window, which is a great idea as it reflects light against the stainless steel. The end result is a grand and modern look that makes the kitchen look new and fresh.
This kitchen is a bright, welcoming white that is the perfect kitchen for a minimalist. The stainless steel double sink adds function and style into the kitchen. The sinks sre two slightly different sizes. The sink on the left is a large square with rounded edges. Next to it is a slightly smaller stainless steel sink that is more rectangle in size. The sinks are built into the kitchen island in the middle of the top, which looks open and is perfect for cooking while entertaining guests.
This double stainless steel sink has great finishes that add a modern touch to the kitchen. The sinks are square in shape and are deep, providing great function. The finishes are what really makes the sinks stand out. The faucet is tall and has a great curved shaped, which is the eye catching aspect of this sink. The sink is set in a black counter top, which provides a nice sleek look against the stainless steel. Overall, this double stainless steel sink, with its grand faucet, is perfect for anyone looking for that extra wow factor.
Create a great modern look that really makes a kitchen look grand with this double stainless steel sink. The sinks are square in shape, with one being slightly larger than the other. The double faucet really brings attention to the area and makes the kitchen look even cooler. The faucets are tall and curved in shape, adding very modern style to the kitchen. The sinks are set in white, which overall continues the modern look. The stainless steel matches perfectly eith the stainless steel fridge. The double sink, with the double faucets, is a great touch to this already stylish kitchen.
A neutral toned kitchen can look and feel very calming and relaxing. The double stainless steel sink flows perfectly with the relaxing tone of the kitchen. The sinks have a rounded shape. One is larger than the other. There is a great, slim faucet between both sinks. The sinks are set in a beige toned countertop, which makes the stainless steel sinks stand out even more. However, it is not too overwhelming and flows well with the tones of the kitchen. The end result is a great contemporary look.
This double stainless steel sink feels elegant and luxurious. The sinks are a sharp rectangle in shape and are equal in size. There is one thin curved faucet in the middle of both sinks. The sink on the right side has two smaller faucets, perfect for soaps. The sinks are set in a deep green countertop. The colours combined give a really regal look. These a,so work beautifully with the marble countertop on the opposite side of the room. This kitchen overall has a modern elegance, and the stainless steel double sinks definetly contribute to that.
This grand kitchen feels both modern with a touch of eclectic style. The kitchen island has many drawers and functions, adding the double stainless steel sink here is a perfect idea. The sinks are slim rectangles, which don't take up too much space on the island. The faucet is a unique piece that hangs low and is curved in shape. This piece looks modern, unique, and adds a fun personality to the sink. Set in the white countertop this double stainless steel sink is ten perfect addition to this sleek kitchen.
This double stainless steel sink finishes off the modern industrial look of this kitchen. The countertop is a light yellow colour, with a black stove top. The sinks are on the opposite end of the counter and ar rectangle in shape, one slightly larger than the other. The faucet is tall and curved and fits perfectly between the two sinks. With the hard wood flooring and the brick accent wall, this double stainless steel sink adds to the industrial design of this kitchen.