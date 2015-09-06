Double stainless steel sink designs

For a really modern, and even minimalist look, this kitchen design nails it. The double stainless steel sink is perfectly placed in the center of the kitchen cabinetry, creating the perfect focal point. The sinks are sunken into the structure which is made of a light wood material. The light colour against the steel of the sink looks very modern and stylish. It also looks bright and airy and keeps the kitchen looking fresh and inviting. The sinks are both the same size square, a perfect symmetry. The stainless steel double sinks here are the perfect addition to create a modern look in this kitchen.