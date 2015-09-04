10 modern console tables

This is a great modern and elegant console table. The table is highly functional as it has two surfaces, one on the top and one on the bottom, for displaying art work and vases and the like. There are then three small drawers, again adding great storage that can perhaps be used for keys and mail. The console itself is created from two different colour materials, which adds to the style. First it is bordered in a dark wood colour, and then the table tops and the face of he draws are a light wood. These two different colours add style to the piece and also makes it look very elegant while providing much storage.