Under sink cabinets for every budget

A small room by nature, a bathroom can't always be the spacious place we would like it to be. For this very reason we have looked at storage options we think will give extra and needed storage. Of course there are big bathrooms that have a minimalist look, and under sink storage may be what is needed here too.
Under the sink is the perfect place to add extra storage simply because a sink has to be there anyway. So we believe it makes perfect sense to utilise the space underneath it to it's full advantage.
Certainly this bathroom is slightly more traditional in appearance from the one above. There is no doubt that it has touches of modern style in it too. The sinks for example are very modern in shape and design. The under sink cabinets are also very modern. The black and white are classic colours, but they also look very contemporary. They work well with the wooden door and exposed beams. Each person not only has a sink in this bathroom, but they also have their own storage and we love the idea of having individual storage too.
We love this under sink cabinet. It looks like the twin sinks are resting on a table. Like traditional washing bowls would have been left out in times gone before. The finish is something very special and very old fashioned. However that is all of the appeal in this room. The mirror is decorated and adds to the look too. The storage isn't just limited to the drawers either, there are two baskets underneath, that are perfect for storing towels and so on.
Under sink cabinets don't always have to be hidden behind drawers and cupboards. This unit sits proudly open for all to see. We love the natural look of this bathroom. The bare wall with it's recess is lovely. The window floods the room with light and makes the space feel open. The wooden cabinet just adds to the natural feel of the bathroom and the length gives lot of storage.
When you think that a sink can't give much storage, we like to find a cabinet that can offer that. This bathroom cabinet really offers a lot of storage. Cupboards, drawers and a middle area with extra shelves. The grey colour has a slightly industrial feel to it and we think it goes well with the brick effect tiles on the wall. As far as using design to work in a space, this one certainly makes good use of all the space available to it.
Twin sinks look fabulous and give a sense of having our own space in a shared bathroom. We love this under sink cabinet in slate grey. They match the distressed tiles from the Baked Tile Company incredibly well. The industrial look in the room is apparent. The sinks are black and the look still works as one. Sometimes designs can avoid being so dark in the fear that it will be too much, but here we really think the look works well.
From the industrial to the modern and sleek. In a longer and narrower bathroom storage space is certainly at a premium. We feel that this unit really helps lengthen the bathroom, as well as giving some needed space to store items. With no shelving as such, this cabinet gives us somewhere to store spare towels, soap and so on. The wood works well at warming the room up too. The bath sits at the end under the window and we can imagine sitting there, watching the world go by.
The joy of having a cabinet under the sink means you can build it around the sink to fit a space that was already being used. Here you can see that the cabinet has literally been built to fit around the sink perfectly. The lovely light green if the unit helps distinguish it from the sink a little bit and not make everything seem so white. The mosaic tiles on the wall also really add a little bit of colour to this bathroom.
With all of the light and airy bathrooms, we do like to include other design options for those of us who prefer something a little darker. This bathroom certainly shows that. More dark grey paint and the under the sink cabinet matches this. The grey is echoed in the marble splash back and flooring. The cabinet itself does offer a good amount of storage. Allowing you to hide items away in drawers or in the cupboard, with quick access to other times in the shelves at the side.
Wet rooms are a brilliant idea. We love that this room feels open, yet separate at the same time. The shower screen separates the toilet from the shower itself. The sink also feels slightly separate because it is white. It has two large drawers and looks really modern. We love that it fits so well in this very contemporary bathroom. It looks like it is floating too and this really adds to the finished look.
From Stonearth, this bathroom is a stunning image to finish on. All looking completely natural and smooth, we love the look. Made from natural stone this bath just looks like something luxurious, yet old. The under sink cabinet matches the bath and you really start to feel like you are outside. With two cupboards, it really does offer a lot of storage too.