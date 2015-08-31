Under sink cabinets for every budget

A small room by nature, a bathroom can't always be the spacious place we would like it to be. For this very reason we have looked at storage options we think will give extra and needed storage. Of course there are big bathrooms that have a minimalist look, and under sink storage may be what is needed here too.

Under the sink is the perfect place to add extra storage simply because a sink has to be there anyway. So we believe it makes perfect sense to utilise the space underneath it to it's full advantage.