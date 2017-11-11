​Modern, bright, and wonderful wood finishes: the must-see house

Our latest homify 360° discovery comes to us from João Boullosa, professional photographer in Porto, Portugal, who was fortunate enough to come into contact with this modern stunner.
So, a bit more about this modern marvel: it is strongly committed to the outdoors (as you’ll see by its various large windows and glass doors); it makes expert use of its floor space to combine furnishing, décor and more than adequate legroom; and, perhaps most importantly, it expertly flaunts the versatility of wood, letting it show itself in a myriad of different looks (modern, rustic, colonial, etc.) in various areas and surfaces.
Let’s see some visual representation, shall we?
Even from the outside we can already catch a glimpse of the wooden roof, which expertly contrasts with the stone wall and lush garden trimmings.
Remember what we said about allowing the outdoors to come inside? Just see how those clerestory windows bring in buckets of natural lighting that bounce around the sleek and white surfaces.
And what do you think of wood mixing and mingling with various materials in this living room, from the concrete fireplace to the expertly upholstered sofa?
The dining area is a literal step up from the living room, which is quite the successful way of visually distinguishing between two different rooms in an open-plan layout. However, that ever-present wood in all its glory still manages to impress, here beautifully styling up floor and ceiling, as well as the modern dining table.
We take a closer look at the dining space, if only to come closer to that unique lighting fixture casting a warm glow on the wooden table. See how this elevated dining space not only enjoys supreme garden views, but a royal ambience thanks to it looking out over the rest of the house, particularly the adjoining living room.
Of course we need to explore this wonderful creation some more…
