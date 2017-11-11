Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Modern, bright, and wonderful wood finishes: the must-see house

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Moradia V3 - Imobiliário, João Boullosa João Boullosa Scandinavian style media room
Loading admin actions …

Our latest homify 360° discovery comes to us from João Boullosa, professional photographer in Porto, Portugal, who was fortunate enough to come into contact with this modern stunner.

So, a bit more about this modern marvel: it is strongly committed to the outdoors (as you’ll see by its various large windows and glass doors); it makes expert use of its floor space to combine furnishing, décor and more than adequate legroom; and, perhaps most importantly, it expertly flaunts the versatility of wood, letting it show itself in a myriad of different looks (modern, rustic, colonial, etc.) in various areas and surfaces.

Let’s see some visual representation, shall we?

The exteriors

Moradia V3 - Imobiliário, João Boullosa João Boullosa Villas
João Boullosa

João Boullosa
João Boullosa
João Boullosa

Even from the outside we can already catch a glimpse of the wooden roof, which expertly contrasts with the stone wall and lush garden trimmings. 

Need that expert interior (or exterior) look? Check out our range of professionals.

Light and bright interiors

Moradia V3 - Imobiliário, João Boullosa João Boullosa Scandinavian style living room
João Boullosa

João Boullosa
João Boullosa
João Boullosa

Remember what we said about allowing the outdoors to come inside? Just see how those clerestory windows bring in buckets of natural lighting that bounce around the sleek and white surfaces.

And what do you think of wood mixing and mingling with various materials in this living room, from the concrete fireplace to the expertly upholstered sofa?

The dining space

Moradia V3 - Imobiliário, João Boullosa João Boullosa Scandinavian style dining room
João Boullosa

João Boullosa
João Boullosa
João Boullosa

The dining area is a literal step up from the living room, which is quite the successful way of visually distinguishing between two different rooms in an open-plan layout. However, that ever-present wood in all its glory still manages to impress, here beautifully styling up floor and ceiling, as well as the modern dining table.

A closer look

Moradia V3 - Imobiliário, João Boullosa João Boullosa Scandinavian style dining room
João Boullosa

João Boullosa
João Boullosa
João Boullosa

We take a closer look at the dining space, if only to come closer to that unique lighting fixture casting a warm glow on the wooden table. See how this elevated dining space not only enjoys supreme garden views, but a royal ambience thanks to it looking out over the rest of the house, particularly the adjoining living room.

Of course we need to explore this wonderful creation some more…

Moradia V3 - Imobiliário, João Boullosa João Boullosa Scandinavian style kitchen
João Boullosa

João Boullosa
João Boullosa
João Boullosa

Moradia V3 - Imobiliário, João Boullosa João Boullosa Scandinavian style media room
João Boullosa

João Boullosa
João Boullosa
João Boullosa

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Moradia V3 - Imobiliário, João Boullosa João Boullosa Villas
João Boullosa

João Boullosa
João Boullosa
João Boullosa

Moradia V3 - Imobiliário, João Boullosa João Boullosa Villas
João Boullosa

João Boullosa
João Boullosa
João Boullosa

Next up on our viewing list: The epitome of Swedish elegance.

​Winter is coming – get your plumbing pipes ready!
Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this house?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks