​40 fantastic ideas for the modern-day living room

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Casa MC - Relooking, Architrek Architrek Modern living room
Not to show any disrespect to other areas like the kitchen or bedroom, but the living room is the main star of today’s piece – specifically, style ideas to give some character to the modern-day space where we socialise with friends and/or relax on our own.

You know what to do: scroll through our 40 examples to see what jumps out at you. It could be something as simple as the colour combinations of a sofa’s scatter cushions, or something more eye-catching and labour-intensive like a stone-clad focal wall in the background (for which you’ll probably want to make use of a professional to help you achieve the same greatness back home).

Let’s see what inspires you the most…

1

CASA "EL" - VALDISOTTO (SO), GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo Modern living room
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo

GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo

2

LTAB/LAB/OPENSPACE, LTAB/LAB STUDIO LTAB/LAB STUDIO Modern living room
LTAB/LAB STUDIO

LTAB/LAB STUDIO
LTAB/LAB STUDIO
LTAB/LAB STUDIO

3

Ristrutturazione appartamento Firenze, Montelupo Fiorentino, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern living room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

4

Rinnovo Arredo, Studio HAUS Studio HAUS Modern living room
Studio HAUS

Studio HAUS
Studio HAUS
Studio HAUS

5

CASA BLUE D, Valeria Sdraiati Valeria Sdraiati Modern living room
Valeria Sdraiati

Valeria Sdraiati
Valeria Sdraiati
Valeria Sdraiati

6

CASA MB, Marianna Porcellato Porvett Marianna Porcellato Porvett Scandinavian style living room Green
Marianna Porcellato Porvett

Marianna Porcellato Porvett
Marianna Porcellato Porvett
Marianna Porcellato Porvett

7

Ristrutturazione appartamento di 82 mq a Milano, San Siro, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern living room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

8

appartamento NN, Laura Pistoia architetto Laura Pistoia architetto Minimalist living room
Laura Pistoia architetto

Laura Pistoia architetto
Laura Pistoia architetto
Laura Pistoia architetto

9

Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 2, enzoferrara architetti enzoferrara architetti Modern living room
enzoferrara architetti

enzoferrara architetti
enzoferrara architetti
enzoferrara architetti

10

Ristrutturazione appartamento Firenze, Calenzano, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern living room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

11

BALDUINA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern living room
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

12

Ristrutturazione Appartamento Trieste, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Classic style living room
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

13

Ristrutturazione appartamento Torino, Beinasco, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Minimalist living room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

14

casa PT, davide petronici | architettura davide petronici | architettura Modern living room
davide petronici | architettura

davide petronici | architettura
davide petronici | architettura
davide petronici | architettura

15

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

16

Angolo, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Modern living room Wood White
23bassi studio di architettura

23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

17

Ristrutturazione appartamento | Roma - Porta Maggiore, 02A Studio 02A Studio Classic style living room White
02A Studio

02A Studio
02A Studio
02A Studio

18

Casa MC - Relooking, Architrek Architrek Modern living room
Architrek

Architrek
Architrek
Architrek

19

Ristrutturazione appartamento Milano, Tibaldi, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern living room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

20

Villa storica nel Carrarese, interninow interninow Minimalist living room
interninow

interninow
interninow
interninow

21

​37 mq intelligenti, Design for Love Design for Love Scandinavian style living room
Design for Love

Design for Love
Design for Love
Design for Love

22

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist living room White
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

23

Cavour | Loft, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

24

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern living room
BRANDO concept

BRANDO concept
BRANDO concept
BRANDO concept

25

Appartamento Privato Rapallo, Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Minimalist living room
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design

Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design

26

Ristrutturazione Appartamento Trieste, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Classic style living room
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

27

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
ristrutturami

ristrutturami
ristrutturami
ristrutturami

28

COVIELLO, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern living room
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

29

private apt in Milano, StudioCR34 StudioCR34 Minimalist living room
StudioCR34

StudioCR34
StudioCR34
StudioCR34

30

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Pigneto, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern living room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

31

​37 mq intelligenti, Design for Love Design for Love Scandinavian style living room
Design for Love

Design for Love
Design for Love
Design for Love

32

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

33

Progetto, Paolo Cavazzoli Paolo Cavazzoli Modern living room
Paolo Cavazzoli

Paolo Cavazzoli
Paolo Cavazzoli
Paolo Cavazzoli

34

minimal "in stile", studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Minimalist living room
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

35

La casa in piazza, B+P architetti B+P architetti Industrial style living room
B+P architetti

B+P architetti
B+P architetti
B+P architetti

36

MILANO QTS, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern living room
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

37

CASA CNP, Tramas Tramas Modern living room
Tramas

Tramas
Tramas
Tramas

38

living Didonè Comacchio Architects Modern living room
Didonè Comacchio Architects

living

Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects

39

casa AB, degma studio degma studio Modern living room
degma studio

degma studio
degma studio
degma studio

40

SCENT OF MAN, Rachele Biancalani Studio Rachele Biancalani Studio Modern living room Grey
Rachele Biancalani Studio

Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio

From one area to another; let’s take a look at these Ideas for the dining room.

9 homes with terrific terraces to copy
So, what ideas jumped out at you?

