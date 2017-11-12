Your browser is out-of-date.

​10 stunning ideas for your garden fence

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Traditional Garden, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Fences, gates, walls… these and other structures are built to either keep us in or keep others out (sometimes both), and although that’s the main aim, we cannot ignore the fact that they also contribute to style and design.

That brings us to today’s piece: fences designed in order to separate your garden/yard from the next-door neighbour, which means not only do these have to be beautiful (in order to complement the design on your side), but also effective in keeping prying eyes out.

Let’s get inspired…

1. Solid wooden panels in a stone-grey, modern design.

Courtyard Garden Unique Landscapes Modern garden
2. Wood again, only this time the style is more rustic with a warm, earthy hue.

Traditional Garden Unique Landscapes Country style garden
3. How striking does this garden seating area become thanks to the fence’s design in the background?

Traditional Garden - Decked Seating Area and Vertical Wooden Screening Unique Landscapes Country style garden
4. Trellises take us back to a more classic time and remind us of lush English gardens.

Traditional Garden Unique Landscapes Country style garden
5. For a super modern look, you can always opt for this wall-and-fence combo.

Aménagement complet autour d’une maison d’architecte, cour en enrobé et muret, clôture et portail, EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS Modern garden
6. Don’t forget that you can also add some climbers to enhance your garden’s lushness factor.

Terrasse à Düsseldorf : Ensemble de jardinières patinées Zinc; Fourniture clef en main !, ATELIER SO GREEN ATELIER SO GREEN Modern bars & clubs Event venues
7. We just love how this wooden fence complements the rustic timber flooring.

Inspirations, Anthemis Bureau d'Etude Paysage Anthemis Bureau d'Etude Paysage Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
8. A zigzag design works fine for this sloping landscape.

UN AMENAGEMENT EN HARMONIE AVEC LA MAISON, Berger Jardins Berger Jardins
9. Of course your fence/wall can also contribute to your space’s colour palette.

Rajeunir et décorer ses terrasses, Berger Jardins Berger Jardins Modern garden
10. Nothing like some exposed brick to add both pattern and rich texture to a space, indoor and outdoor!

Courtyard Garden Unique Landscapes Country style garden
And speaking of the outdoors, do you know which are The Top 10 vegetables to grow this winter?

​40 fantastic ideas for the modern-day living room
Would you use any of these examples for your garden fencing?

