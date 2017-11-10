Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How to paint furniture

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Nursery/kid's roomWardrobes & closets
Loading admin actions …

Shabby chic styling has been popular for a while now, but if you haven't tried your hand at some upcycling and painting yet, that's a great thing as you can benefit from our experience, mistakes and top tips! Interior designers have been quick to promote the idea of giving old furniture items a new lease on life with a lick of paint, but if you worry that you won't get that really professional finish, cast those doubts aside, as we have a foolproof furniture panting technique for you to try. Ready to fill your living room with furniture that you've lovingly upcycled? Then let's begin!

1. PREP!

Quack chest of drawers homify Nursery/kid's roomWardrobes & closets
homify

Quack chest of drawers

homify
homify
homify

The secret to success, in any walk of life, is preparation. When it comes to painting your furniture, this is even more vital! Old furniture items can peel, get dirty and fall prey to damage too, so always start your project by thoroughly cleaning your item with a suitable detergent. Sugar soap is very popular.

2. SAND!

PARIS ROSE Cabbages & Roses Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
Cabbages &amp; Roses

PARIS ROSE

Cabbages & Roses
Cabbages &amp; Roses
Cabbages & Roses

Once your item of furniture is clean and has dried, you need to give it a thorough sanding. We mean that you'll need to work your way through a number of grits (the roughness of your sandpaper), to get a really smooth and fresh surface to work with. Always go from small to large grits, as this will gradually smooth your surface more.

3. PRIME!

Boot Room Hailsham, Willow Tree Interiors Willow Tree Interiors Corridor, hallway & stairsSeating Boot Room,Mylands,Bespoke,Painted
Willow Tree Interiors

Boot Room Hailsham

Willow Tree Interiors
Willow Tree Interiors
Willow Tree Interiors

So many people can't be bothered to prime their furniture projects, but that is a big mistake! Your primer coat will help to smooth out any lingering imperfections and can flag up areas that need a little bit more prep work before painting. Primer also gives you a more even finish when you apply your top coat paint.

4. SAND AGAIN!

TETRIX table Frigerio Paolo & C. Dining roomTables
Frigerio Paolo &amp; C.

TETRIX table

Frigerio Paolo & C.
Frigerio Paolo &amp; C.
Frigerio Paolo & C.

Once the primer has dried, you need to give it a final light sanding, just to be sure that there are no rough edges that will show through your paint. We know this seems overkill, but the finish you'll get will convince people that you bought your item!

5. PAINT!

Solid Colour Chair Painting Service UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques KitchenTables & chairs
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

Solid Colour Chair Painting Service

UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

The trick with painting is to buy good quality paint and brushes and to take your time. Use long, graceful strokes and attend to any drips or clumps as soon as you see them and don't try to apply one thick coat, as two thinner coats will always give a far superior finish.

6. PROTECT!

Hand Pinted Farmhouse Table Rectory Blue Dining roomTables hand painted table and chairs,painted farmhouse table and chairs,painted farmhouse table and chairs
Rectory Blue

Hand Pinted Farmhouse Table

Rectory Blue
Rectory Blue
Rectory Blue

When you're happy with the finish on your furniture, it's time to protect the paint. A natural wax is usually best, as you can easily reapply, say on an annual basis. Wax also gives you a matt finish that allows the piece of furniture to take centre stage, as appose to a glossy top coat. And you're done! Wasn't that easy?

For more painted furniture inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 shabby chic shelves.

​A world of elegance in a teeny tiny house
Do you think you can have a bash at painting some furniture now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks