How to paint furniture

When you're happy with the finish on your furniture, it's time to protect the paint. A natural wax is usually best, as you can easily reapply, say on an annual basis. Wax also gives you a matt finish that allows the piece of furniture to take centre stage, as appose to a glossy top coat. And you're done! Wasn't that easy?

