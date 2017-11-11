9 homes with terrific terraces to copy

A beautiful home is one thing, but if you add a striking, sociable and stunning terrace as well, you'll have something extra special. Architects know this and have been designing a fantastic range of properties with integrated terraces and we want to show you 9 of the best, right now, to give you a little inspiration. If you have some garden going spare, why not look to transform it into an amazing al fresco dining spot? We think these examples will definitely tempt you to do exactly that!
Blink and you'll miss this wonderful little terrace, which has been perfectly camouflaged with railing boxes full of gorgeous greenery! Mirroring the garden perfectly, this concrete terrace is such a pretty little spot.
Adding a touch of contrast to an otherwise all-white home, the natural wood terrace here is a really standout feature! Unfussy, handy and fantastically useful, it really finishes the façade off here!
You can't beat a bit of decking, when it comes to terrace design, which this example proves! A perfect platform for some bistro dining furniture and a few plats, we love how natural this space is.
The grey façade here is so cool and crisp that we barely even notice the fully integrated and almost hidden terrace here! All that gives it away is some sweet natural wood and simple chairs!
What a gorgeous terrace! Finished with an awning as funky and unique as the house itself, there is such a jovial and sociable vibe resonating here. The connection to the garden is seamless too, with a ground-level design in place.
We LOVE this house anyway, but when you add in a sweet little terrace, decorated with stone mosaic walls, we become obsessed. It really adds a touch of upmarket design to what could have been a very plain outdoor space.
We're not quite sure that we can call this a mere terrace, given how well equipped it is! We think we can see an extensive bar area, not to mention an outdoor kitchen, all housed underneath the property itself. Amazing!
We see a little rustic flavour coming into play here, with a white house being flanked by natural wooden terraces and what a delightful pair they are! There's even an upstairs balcony too! This house really enjoys multiple connections to the garden!
Finally, we show you the terrace to end them all! With decadent furniture, an inset fireplace and even a dining area all in place, this is less of a terrace and more of an outdoor home! Love the mix of natural stone and wood!
