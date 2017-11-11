Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 homes with terrific terraces to copy

press profile homify press profile homify
Maison Ossature bois à Oullins, Empreinte Constructions bois Empreinte Constructions bois Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

A beautiful home is one thing, but if you add a striking, sociable and stunning terrace as well, you'll have something extra special. Architects know this and have been designing a fantastic range of properties with integrated terraces and we want to show you 9 of the best, right now, to give you a little inspiration. If you have some garden going spare, why not look to transform it into an amazing al fresco dining spot? We think these examples will definitely tempt you to do exactly that!

1. Bedded into nature.

e n n e g i h o u s e, Nico Papalia Architect Nico Papalia Architect Modern houses
Nico Papalia Architect

e n n e g i h o u s e

Nico Papalia Architect
Nico Papalia Architect
Nico Papalia Architect

Blink and you'll miss this wonderful little terrace, which has been perfectly camouflaged with railing boxes full of gorgeous greenery! Mirroring the garden perfectly, this concrete terrace is such a pretty little spot.

2. Simple wood.

homify Minimalist houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Adding a touch of contrast to an otherwise all-white home, the natural wood terrace here is a really standout feature! Unfussy, handy and fantastically useful, it really finishes the façade off here!

3. Delightful decking.

Maison Ossature bois à Oullins, Empreinte Constructions bois Empreinte Constructions bois Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Empreinte Constructions bois

Empreinte Constructions bois
Empreinte Constructions bois
Empreinte Constructions bois

You can't beat a bit of decking, when it comes to terrace design, which this example proves! A perfect platform for some bistro dining furniture and a few plats, we love how natural this space is.

4. Fully integrated.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The grey façade here is so cool and crisp that we barely even notice the fully integrated and almost hidden terrace here! All that gives it away is some sweet natural wood and simple chairs!

5. Classic beauty.

Wohnhaus Otterfing, gerstmeir inić architekten gerstmeir inić architekten Classic style houses
gerstmeir inić architekten

gerstmeir inić architekten
gerstmeir inić architekten
gerstmeir inić architekten

What a gorgeous terrace! Finished with an awning as funky and unique as the house itself, there is such a jovial and sociable vibe resonating here. The connection to the garden is seamless too, with a ground-level design in place.

6. A modern alternative.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

We LOVE this house anyway, but when you add in a sweet little terrace, decorated with stone mosaic walls, we become obsessed. It really adds a touch of upmarket design to what could have been a very plain outdoor space.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Fully equipped.

Casa de Campo, Guilherme Elias Arquiteto Guilherme Elias Arquiteto Country style houses Wood Beige
Guilherme Elias Arquiteto

Guilherme Elias Arquiteto
Guilherme Elias Arquiteto
Guilherme Elias Arquiteto

We're not quite sure that we can call this a mere terrace, given how well equipped it is! We think we can see an extensive bar area, not to mention an outdoor kitchen, all housed underneath the property itself. Amazing!

8. Clean and unfussy.

homify Mediterranean style houses Bricks White
homify

homify
homify
homify

We see a little rustic flavour coming into play here, with a white house being flanked by natural wooden terraces and what a delightful pair they are! There's even an upstairs balcony too! This house really enjoys multiple connections to the garden!

9. Luxury on tap.

Частный дом в Зеленограде, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Minimalist houses
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

Finally, we show you the terrace to end them all! With decadent furniture, an inset fireplace and even a dining area all in place, this is less of a terrace and more of an outdoor home! Love the mix of natural stone and wood!

For more terrace inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Renovating an old terrace .

​Modern, bright, and wonderful wood finishes: the must-see house
Do you think you need to find room for a terrace now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks