Home insurance policy types you need to know about!

As well as offering you peace of mind that the structure of your home is protected, this insurance also covers permanent installations inside, such as kitchens and bathrooms. It is also, usually, extended to cover garages and any garden outbuildings, but not fences and walls.

It's by no means law that you have to have buildings cover, but many mortgage lenders will refuse to release your funds until a policy is in place. Most commonly, homeowners will take out a combined building and contents policy, for convenience and savings.