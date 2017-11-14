Your browser is out-of-date.

Discover the beauty of boiserie!

Kitchen, Pixers Pixers Colonial style kitchen
So what is boiserie? Explained in simple terms, it is a French technique that refers to using wooden panelling to make plain walls a whole lot more interesting. Though it enjoyed serious popularity back in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries, it has consistently stood the test of time through modern variations and the use of more materials. 

As well as wood, boiserie is also created in plaster, cement and even polystyrene, which is great, as these can often prove to be far more cost-effective than specialist woodworking, which will need a carpenter, but you'll still get a stunning end result. If you're keen to see how boiserie can look in reality, come with us now, as we have some particularly fantastic examples to show you, right now!

1. White on white.

"White Without Time", Ernesto Fusco Interior Designer Ernesto Fusco Interior Designer Modern living room
For a subtle take on this trend, you can create your boiserie and then paint it white, to match your plain walls. This way, you'll get textural diversity, but an understated finish still. Such a classy way to tap into the look! We love the way the fireplace here has been created to match!

2. Bathroom perfection.

EOS, Edonè Edonè BathroomSinks
Don't go thinking that boiserie is only for living rooms, as we think it is a perfect choice for bathrooms that need a little extra oomph! Simple wall framing looks so traditional and special, especially when finished with a pretty pastel paint colour!

3. Industrial flavour.

MONCALVO, Studio Fabio Fantolino Studio Fabio Fantolino Modern style bedroom
Isn't this gridwork boiserie utterly captivating? So industrial and decadent, it is a perfect partner for the parquet flooring and brings such a striking design nuance into play. There is very little else needed in terms of pretty finishes and accessories.

4. A modern take.

Bedroom New Look, marco olivo marco olivo Modern style bedroom
If you like your interior design to have more of a contemporary aesthetic, then here's a great option for you! Synthetic wood cladding will give you access to an easy way to embellish your walls with wood-stye framing.

5. Contrasting design.

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration MDF White
Smooth on top and ornate on the bottom; that's how boiserie works best! The contrast between the super smooth plaster here and the beautifully decorative lower panels is truly gorgeous and adds so much heritage charm to the room.

6. Colourful heritage.

Dark green wood panelling in the hallway Purdom's Bespoke Furniture Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration Wood Green wood,wood panel wall,wood panel,dark green,green,mosaic tiles,hallway,corridor
Dark green wood panelling in the hallway

Speaking of heritage, can we take a minute to admire the dramatic hallway décor here? Finishing the boiserie here in a dark and eye-catching hue was such a great move and has instantly added gravitas to the entire space! WOW!

7. Unbelievable character.

homify Modern living room Wood
The really great things about boiserie is that you can take it as far as you dare! Just look at how incredible this wooden feature wall is! A solid structure created from individually carved wooden tiles, it is a fantastic example of boiserie brought into hte modern age.

8. Furniture is included.

una casa a zebre e pois, UAU un'architettura unica UAU un'architettura unica Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White
You don't even have to keep your boiserie for your walls, as it is a technique that can be extended to your furniture as well! Perfect for transforming cheap flatpack items, added wood panelling and creativity can turn something mass produced into a really unique piece!

9. Non-conventional interpretations.

Fancy Wood Pixers Colonial style kitchen wall mural,wallpaper,wood,texture,nature,vintage
Fancy Wood

Finally, if you like a bit of modern design and excitement, but don't need heritage perfection, how about some recycled wood with a shabby chic look? Great for any room, but particularly kitchens, as seen here, it's such an eco and low-cost way to use a fabulous technique!

For more wall inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Wall decoration ideas for fantastic look.

​Low-cost tips and tricks to style up your bedroom
Are you tempted t try your hand at boiserie now?

