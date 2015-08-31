Carpet for stairs

Stairs are high traffic areas in our homes. We love the look of bare staircases, but sometimes this look can leave wear and tear, not to mention some people like the feel of a carpet underneath their feet. Carpets come in a large variety of styles and colours.
They add a layer of warmth in the cooler months, which give them an extra appeal. They can look modern and stylish or be traditional and slightly more conventional too. From stripes to plain, we feel we have put together a good selection for you to browse.
In this image we like the play on light and dark. The stair carpet is dark blue and it could look very dark. However we can see that the walls are white and this helps light flow down from the top to the bottom. The lower part of the house is also white, but gives the impression of being darker.
Because of the amount of use staircases get in a home, they are very susceptible to damage. A carpet offers a layer of protection that can save the wood from becoming worn and splintered. This stunning wool carpet by Wools is absolutely pleasing on the eye. The blue in the carpet matches the walls perfectly and the lighter tones match the ground floor. Everything about this hallway looks good together.
This home was designed by Lee Evans Partnership, the architects, who have done a fantastic job of the whole property. Of course we are focussing on the hall and the carpet, and we think it looks great. Again the carpet has taken into consideration the decoration here. The blues and greys are replicated from one side to the other in the stair carpet. The lightness of the wooden floor at the bottom of the stairs helps to add to the lightness of it all.
However you design your hallway, there is always how it appears to take into consideration. This hallway has taken all of this on board and gone with a traditional wooden hand rail, and a modern glass balustrade. This allows light to flow into the stairwell, really opening it right up. We love the striped carpet as it pulls your eyes right down the stairs from the top to the bottom. The carpet looks hardwearing and very comfortable to walk on.
This hallway carpet give the illusion of length, which looks great in this particular hallway. The hall itself is rather long and very light. The wood on the stairs has been painted white, which helps highlight the darker carpet on the stairs. The benefits of a dark carpet in a family home are quite obvious. We all know what light carpets look like after muddy boots walk on them. A dark carpet is always a good choice.
In this image to can see that the carpet is in the entrance hall stairs. This will be a very high traffic area and the colour choice is a sensible one. The hallway is simplistic, modern and clean. The carpet is hardwearing and easy to maintain, whilst acting as a protective barrier on these wooden stairs. The runner is simple and functional, which just goes to show that things can serve their purpose well, and still look good.
Grey is another great colour choice for an area where footfall is high. Here it looks very modern and sleek against the white walls. The entire hall space has been designed with a lot in mind. From the way the banisters work and allow light through to the bookcase that has been worked in to utilise a once dead space. The carpet gives a sense of warmth and makes the hallway feel homely.
This hall has also used stripes. They go with the flow of the stairs and we think it is a lovely. The dark colours are an excellent and bold choice in a very light hallway. The white and cream on the walls offer the perfect balance between dark and light here. If the walls had been too dark there could have been a feeling of the hall being to closed in. However the whole look works well.
This stair carpet has a very traditional feel to it. Despite the modern stripes, it still gives off a sense of something a little older in style. It works well with the decoration and hallway colours. The white wood on the stairs themselves, really helps to show off the carpet to it's fullest extent. The reds and creams in the carpet really do bring the hallway to life and make it feel lived in. It has a matching rug on the floor helping to tie it in to the lower floor.
In this image there is matching at it's best. The carpet matches the walls and the lower carpet is the same. It turns from a carpet into a runner for the stairs. The white of the stairs themselves then go on to match the radiator and the rail around the walls and up the stairs. The window at the top of the stairs sines a lot of light into the hallway. Despite a slightly darker colouring, the entire halls feels open. We feel the well place lights also add the sense of space here. It is a very welcoming hallway into this home.