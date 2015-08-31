Carpet for stairs

Stairs are high traffic areas in our homes. We love the look of bare staircases, but sometimes this look can leave wear and tear, not to mention some people like the feel of a carpet underneath their feet. Carpets come in a large variety of styles and colours.

They add a layer of warmth in the cooler months, which give them an extra appeal. They can look modern and stylish or be traditional and slightly more conventional too. From stripes to plain, we feel we have put together a good selection for you to browse.