12 kitchen top cabinet designs to seriously covet

The cabinets you choose for your kitchen can really make or break a project, but your top ones are SO much more important. Think about it for a minute and you'll realise that lower cabinets can be hidden by islands and counters, but those top cupboards are ALWAYS on show, so you need to get them right! Any kitchen planner will tell you that amazing top cupboards are a great way to finish a superb revamp project, but you can make up your own mind about that, as we show you 12 incredible designs. Are you ready to tip your cap to these cabinets? Well you should be!