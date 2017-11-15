Your browser is out-of-date.

12 kitchen top cabinet designs to seriously covet

homify Asian style kitchen Plywood
The cabinets you choose for your kitchen can really make or break a project, but your top ones are SO much more important. Think about it for a minute and you'll realise that lower cabinets can be hidden by islands and counters, but those top cupboards are ALWAYS on show, so you need to get them right! Any kitchen planner will tell you that amazing top cupboards are a great way to finish a superb revamp project, but you can make up your own mind about that, as we show you 12 incredible designs. Are you ready to tip your cap to these cabinets? Well you should be!

1. With fancy mouldings.

Modern Classic Kitchen homify Classic style kitchen White kitchen,farmhouse kitchen,modern,classic,dark wood,white units,aga
Crown mouldings have taken these cabinets from pretty to perfect! It's such a simple touch; to add an ornate top section, yet it has a massive impact on how everything works together and looks exceptionally expensive. That plate rack has caught our eye too!

2. Built-in curves.

Tradition with stripey glass splashback Intoto Kitchens Salisbury Classic style kitchen
These are amazing top cupboards, which have been built into one huge unit to house the extractor fan, while still giving access to much needed storage. We love the curved inner cabinets, which really help to bring everything together.

3. Something VERY different!

Edenbridge, Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Eclectic style kitchen
Hey man, don't be a square when you can always be a-round! Jokes aside, these custom circular top cabinets really show what is possible with a talented carpenter and some imagination. they're so unique and eye-catching!

4. Shelves, NOT cabinets.

The Arts and Crafts Kent Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Industrial style kitchen Blue
Tricked you! Not everybody has top cabinets these days and if you are firmly in that camp, how about some beautiful open wall shelves instead, to give you just as much storage, but with a fresher and more modern feel?

5. Creatively carved.

Manor house sculptural kitchen, Carved Wood Design Bespoke Kitchens. Carved Wood Design Bespoke Kitchens. KitchenCabinets & shelves
We can only imagine how long it took the carpenter here to carve these phenomenal top cupboards, but the impression they make surely makes every hour worth it! The attention to detail is mind-blowing and the flow is so organic.

6. Minimalist copper.

Burnished Copper Metallic Finish Roundhouse KitchenCabinets & shelves Metallic/Silver
When are kitchen top cupboards not kitchen top cupboards? When they are basically works of modern art! These stunning and yet so minimal copper cabinets are the worthy focal point of the room and dictate the feel of the whole space!

7. Nothing to hide.

Casa con estilo en Sant Iscle, fuusta fuusta KitchenCabinets & shelves
Top cabinets with glass door panels are wonderful for anyone that has a fine selection of beautiful crockery and glassware that they want to show off! With some added lighting as well, the effect is dazzling and makes you feel like you're in a boutique!

8. Almost undetectable.

Contemporary Innovative Deisgn fit Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves
Can you spot the top cabinets in this kitchen? No? They are the three grey panels to the right. So sleek, camouflaged and minimal, they keep you guessing and really make you want to reach out and touch them. Who would have thought cupboards could be so dramatic?

9. Perfectly lit.

Manoel Guedes, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Industrial style kitchen
Top cabinets with integrated lighting are one of our all-time favourite kitchen inclusions, as you get the advantage of extra light in your work counters as well as having your cabinets beautifully illuminated and on show. The lighting works well here, alongside a pastel colour scheme.

10. Bi-folding beauties.

Modern Walnut Kitchen Kitchens Continental Ltd KitchenCabinets & shelves
We're so used to top cabinet opening with side hinges and pivoting the 'usual' way that these vertical bi-folding versions are still terrifically new and interesting. Giving you access to wider cabinets, you can stash more in there and they look incredibly modern too. 

11. Ultra industrial.

The Mighty Plate Rack, The Plate Rack The Plate Rack KitchenCabinets & shelves
Who needs doors, eh? A stainless steel top cabinet alternative has a terrifically pared back aesthetic and can be made to look as retro, industrial or contemporary as you like. We love this rack system as an alternative to standard cabinets, as there's even room for cookery books and tea towels.

12. Two-tone colors.

Parallel Kitchen Cabinets homify Asian style kitchen Plywood
How about mixing two colours of cabinets together to create a really striking display in the upper part of your kitchen? Anybody that uses bold colour always seems to just use one, but this two-tone look is amazing! No lack of storage, but so much extra style!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Concrete kitchen design ideas.

Can you picture any of these ideas looking amazing in your kitchen?

