The Futuristic Fairytale Cottage

Set in a pretty village in the Netherlands, this renovation project by Maas Architecten is a story of unpredictable contrasts. We've had projects hosted on homify where an architect has hidden an ultra-modern interior behind a traditional exterior, but we haven't seen it done like this before!
The ethos behind the renovation was for the home to
fit in and be inconspicuous within its village context. On the other hand, the homeowners were happy for their home to give subtle hints as to what was inside, though only a privileged few will get to see it for themselves.
Pictured is the home after all the renovation work had been completed. Everything appears as it should, with the pitched thatched roof, white and black render and quaint details combining as one. However, there's something about the home that makes it stand out from the others.
In terms of form and massing, the structure's appearance remains traditional but we can infer that a contemporary structure has been added to the left side of the home. Not much is given away from the front perspective so let's check out the rear.
Wow, we certainly were not expecting this! The traditional form of the front façade has been replaced with a mix of traditional and modern materials. Overall, the rear exterior presents itself as a bold and contemporary form of unique angels. The white render has been replaced with sheets of glass and metal framing.
From our vantage point it is possible to make out the grand living spaces through the windows…
The living room, dining and kitchen are all situated in the newly configured ground floor building, while the master suite, spare bedrooms and recreational areas are situated in the more secluded upstairs area.
The new ground floor living boasts a spaciousness and openness that cannot be matched. The extension appears so tangibly light thanks to the wall of glass that opens up the home to the outside world. We simply love the choice of concrete flooring that gives the home showroom appeal. The concrete not only looks great but it also features temperature control settings.
Now this is a kitchen that has been designed for the keen home chef! Stealing the limelight is the gorgeous stainless steel bench and cupboards. Stainless steel is preferred in restaurants due to its high strength, durability, resistance to corrosion and ease of cleaning.
Although the dominant shade here is white, the caramel tones of the timber cabinets provide a strong visual presence and natural feel.
Turning around, we can see how the high ceilings and sweeping open spaces extend all the way to the entrance of the home. The sense of space and freedom achieved in this renovation is quite remarkable. To the rear of the image we spot a lounge area that is used to facilitate social gatherings or quieter family times in the evenings.
Last but certainly not least we find ourselves up the stairs and inside the master suite. Each morning the room slowly brightens thanks to the corner glazing that look as if they have been cut out of the structure.
The dynamic ceiling of straight and jagged angles creates a dynamic space to awaken. We can appreciate why the room is so sparingly furnished when there is such amazing architecture to focus upon.
