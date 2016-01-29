The Futuristic Fairytale Cottage

Set in a pretty village in the Netherlands, this renovation project by Maas Architecten is a story of unpredictable contrasts. We've had projects hosted on homify where an architect has hidden an ultra-modern interior behind a traditional exterior, but we haven't seen it done like this before!

The ethos behind the renovation was for the home to fit in and be inconspicuous within its village context. On the other hand, the homeowners were happy for their home to give subtle hints as to what was inside, though only a privileged few will get to see it for themselves.

Begin scrolling downwards and become one of the lucky few!