​Get these 7 scary cleaning tasks done in a jiffy

Remember that the faeces and urine in your cat’s litter box can be harmful, which is another reason to get rid of it ASAP. Before cleaning, get a pair of rubber gloves and a mask. The mask is to reduce the risk of toxoplasmosis, a dangerous virus that can be contracted through cat faeces.

And never do this job if you’re pregnant.

Scooping faeces (or urine clumps) from your cat’s box should be done daily; a decent cleaning of the box must be a weekly chore.

First, throw out the old litter, scrubbing the box clean and adding fresh, new litter. Remember to wear gloves and a mask to protect yourself.

Never throw your cat’s business in your home’s trashcans – scoop it into a neat little bag and place it outside, waiting for garbage day.

Now, you clean the box. Using your gloves, wash the litter box inside and out with a sponge, warm water and dish detergent. Include the lid too if it has one, as well as the scooper. Other harsher cleaning products can be harmful to your cat. Do this chore in your laundry sink or outside, never in your kitchen or bathroom sink.

After you scrub, rinse all of the soap. The scrubbing can be repeated if necessary.

It’s fine to leave the box outside to air dry, or dry it with a towel.