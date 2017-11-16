5 creative ideas for your living room floor

The flooring that you choose for your living room can really seal the deal, in terms of creating a cohesive and beautiful space, but these days, nobody seems to want to take the easy route of simply laying some carpet! We actually applaud the tenacity and adventurous spirit that it requires to think more outside the box and so do interior designers, as they are constantly creating new, unusual or just utterly incredible floors for their clients.

We think we've found five outstanding flooring ideas that would work in any living room, so why not come and take a look to see which one has that perfect aesthetic that you've been looking for?